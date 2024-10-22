Newswise — We are fasting approaching what many consider the “most wonderful time of the year,” but it’s also a time for coughs, sneezes and sniffles. Respiratory viruses thrive in the colder months, making it the season for colds, flus, covid, RSV and whooping cough. While a cold is typically just a nuisance, to some younger and older patients and the immunocompromised, these viruses can be dangerous.

Colds and respiratory viruses are inevitable, but there are some things we can all do to keep the viruses at bay, and prevent the worst symptoms.

The good news, the respiratory viruses that typically are the most dangerous, also have effective and approved vaccines that both keep you from getting infected and mitigate symptoms if you do get sick.

One challenge in the fight against contagious diseases is that children in the United States are getting vaccinated less frequently. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this month vaccination rates among children dipped, and the level of exemptions filed for school vaccination requirements has reached an all time high. The percentage of kindergartners who are exempt from vaccine requirements has increased from 3% to 3.3%. The percentage of kindergartners who have received all of their required vaccinations has decreased from 95% to 92.7%, sinking below a key threshold experts believe make outbreaks unlikely.

The lowering vaccination rate is in part responsible for increasing rates of infectious diseases such as whooping cough, which is three times higher than last year.

Whooping Cough

Whooping cough or pertussis, is named after the sound made while coughing. Early symptoms of pertussis can look like a common cold. Whooping cough is known for the "whoop" noise when someone gasps for air after a coughing fit. Babies and young children may not cough but may have difficulty breathing instead.

It can be difficult to diagnose because the signs and symptoms are often similar to other respiratory illnesses. Babies younger than 1 year old are at greatest risk for getting whooping cough and having severe complications from it.

The best way to prevent whooping cough is to get vaccinated. CDC recommends whooping cough vaccination for everyone, including pregnant women.There are 2 types of combination vaccines that include protection against whooping cough, DTaP or Tdap based on what other vaccine it is combined with - either tetanus or diphtheria.

The virus is highly contagious, especially in its early stages, when the only symptoms of that of your typical cold: runny rose, low-grade fever and a mild occasional cough. As whooping cough progresses patients can experience fits of numerous and rapid coughing, vomiting and exhaustion. These symptoms can last 6 to 10 weeks.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV has also seen a surge in the last few seasons. RSV is the leading cause of hospitalizations for infants under a year old in the United States each year. RSV is a common virus that typically produces cold-like symptoms, but it can be especially dangerous for the very young, elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Last year, RSV cases filled US hospitals, urgent cares and doctors’ offices from early fall into the winter, with symptoms including wheezing and difficulty breathing.

Earlier this year FDA has approved an RSV antibody, nirsevimab, to protect infants. The Food and Drug Administration approved the injection for infants and children up to two years old who face increased risk of severe RSV. It is a laboratory made version of the antibody that helps the immune system fight off RSV. There is currently no RSV vaccine for children, but several companies are looking into one.

The RSV antibody is given by a single injection to babies, including preterm infants, to protect against their first RSV season. Children up to age two can receive another dose during their second RSV season. There is also an RSV antibody available for pregnant women to help protect their children immediately after birth.

Additionally, there are three RSV vaccine options for seniors, another group vulnerable to RSV. RSV can cause a range of illnesses in seniors, from mild cold-like symptoms to severe pneumonia and bronchiolitis. In some cases, it can even be fatal. Vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of developing serious complications from RSV. The CDC recommends that all adults ages 75 and older and those ages 60 to 74 who have risk factors for severe RSV disease, such as chronic heart or lung disease, a weakened immune system, other medical conditions such as diabetes, and/or live in a nursing home, get one of the three RSV vaccines.

Influenza

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious virus that spreads typically between October and May. Anyone can get the flu, but it is more dangerous for some people. Infants and young children, people 65 years and older, pregnant people, and people with certain health conditions or a weakened immune system are at greatest risk of flu complications. Pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections, and ear infections are examples of flu-related complications. If you have a medical condition, such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes, flu can make it worse.

Last year, 34 million people were infected with influenza in the United States. Vaccines both reduce the risk of infection with the flu and dull the severity of symptoms if you contract the virus. Even if you are not in an at risk group for severe flu, getting a flu vaccine reduces the risk of infecting loved ones who are at risk. Everyone older than six months is eligible for a flu shot.

COVID

New variants of covid mean the virus is still circulating, although in most instances cases are less severe there are still cases of severe illness from COVID. Everyone 6 months or older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing you from getting sick and limiting severity of symptoms if you do come down with COVID.

Measles

Measles is another highly contagious, serious airborne virus that is impacted by waning vaccine rates. Measles can cause severe complications and even death.

In recent years, there have been isolated outbreaks of measles, usually in communities where children have not been vaccinated. The CDC recommends that children should routinely get two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, as well as mumps and rubella. First dose is administered between 12 and 15 months. Second dose at age 4 through 6 years old, before entering school.

Nationwide, vaccination coverage among children in kindergarten decreased to less than 93% during the 2023–24 school year, remaining below the Healthy People 2030 MMR target of 95% (3) for the fourth consecutive year.

The measles vaccine is safe and effective. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is about 93% effective.

Take Other Precautions

Ultimately during the height of the respiratory virus season it's important to take precautions to protect yourself. These include practicing good hand hygiene, disinfecting surfaces in your home, avoiding contact with people that are sick, resting and eating a healthy diet to boost your immunity.

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is running several vaccine clinics for flu and covid shots.

Hackensack Meridian Health experts are available for interviews on respiratory virus season, and the ways to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Media Contacts:

Jessica Nussman

551-237-0984

[email protected]