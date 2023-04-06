Newswise — The existence of adult beta cell neogenesis has been controversial, with numerous papers published arguing for and against over the years, and many conclusions in the field are thus based on studies that were performed years and sometimes decades ago. In our study by Gribben et al.,1 we employed state-of-the-art technological advances in lineage tracing and automated histological quantification and 3-dimensional (3D) imaging combined with single-cell (sc) RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis to re-examine duct-derived adult beta cell neogenesis.