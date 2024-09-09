Newswise — Sufficient sleep is crucial for overall health, safety and well-being, and it is one of the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle, along with proper nutrition and regular exercise. However, individuals with restless legs syndrome may experience poor sleep, which can lead to adverse health effects. A recent survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found 13% of Americans report that they have been diagnosed with RLS, highlighting the importance of addressing this condition for better sleep and health.

“Restless legs syndrome is a neurological disorder typically characterized by the urge to move the legs, frequently paired with uncomfortable sensations, such as twitchy, achy, or crawly sensations, that begin in the evening while people are awake, or when people are in bed trying to rest, and improves with walking, stretching or massages,” said Dr. Shalini Paruthi, AASM spokesperson and chair of the board of directors of the Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation. “Because many people don’t view these symptoms as serious concerns, some wait years before they seek treatment for RLS.”

In recognition of Restless Legs Syndrome Awareness Day, observed Sept. 23, the AASM stands in support of individuals diagnosed with RLS and encourages anyone experiencing symptoms to seek education, diagnosis and treatment.

The discomfort caused by RLS can make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep, leading to chronic insufficient sleep and daytime sleepiness, which impacts work productivity. The accumulation of lost sleep from RLS can lead to increased irritability and difficulty concentrating throughout the day. The Patient ODYSSEY II Survey conducted by the RLS Foundation found that individuals with RLS experience depression and anxiety at four times the rate of the general U.S. population. Timely diagnosis and commencement of treatment are vital to achieving successful patient outcomes.

“Although the causes of RLS can differ from person to person, symptoms may sometimes be worsened by other health conditions or medications. Fortunately for most people, RLS is readily manageable with lifestyle adjustments, devices, vitamins or medication,” Paruthi added.

If you think you may have restless legs syndrome, talk to your health care professional, who may refer you to the sleep team at an AASM-accredited sleep center. To find a local AASM-accredited sleep center, please visit sleepeducation.org. To learn more about RLS support resources, Quality Care Centers or research opportunities, visit the RLS Foundation website at rls.org.

View 2024 AASM Sleep Prioritization Survey results in the AASM newsroom.

###

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,006 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between May 16-24, 2024. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 12,000 accredited sleep centers and individuals, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who care for patients with sleep disorders. As the leader in the sleep field, the AASM sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research (aasm.org).

About the Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation

Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that is dedicated to improving the lives of men, women, and children who live with this often-devastating disease. The organization’s goals are to increase awareness, improve treatments, and advance research to find a cure. To learn more about the RLS Foundation, visit rls.org.