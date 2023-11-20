Newswise — Retail marketing expert Julio Sevilla is available to answer any Black Friday/holiday shopping questions.

 An award-winning scholar in marketing academia, he is also adept at speaking to a general audience and recently has been cited by journalists at Psychology Today, NPR, Axios and Süddeutsche Zeitung. He is a frequent contributor to CNN en Español.

