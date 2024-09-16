Newswise — For many parents, ensuring their child gets a good night of sleep is a top priority. For some, that may mean having a strict bedtime or limiting screen time at night, but others have been increasingly turning to melatonin. A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveals that nearly half (45%) of parents have given melatonin to a child under the age of 18 to help him or her sleep.

Melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the body’s internal clock, is widely available in the U.S. as an over-the-counter supplement. There’s strong evidence that it can help adjust sleep timing in people who have jet lag, shift work disorder, or a delayed sleep phase, but there is less evidence that melatonin can help people with other types of sleep problems. This raises important questions about the appropriateness and safety of its use, especially for children.

“Melatonin is often seen as a quick fix for sleep problems, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Dr. Jocelyn Y. Cheng, sleep medicine physician and member of the AASM Public Safety Committee. “The use of melatonin in children should be approached with caution and ideally under the guidance of a health care professional.”

Following a post-pandemic influx of 911 calls for suspected child melatonin overdoses in 2022, the AASM issued a health advisory on melatonin use in children and adolescents, highlighting the need for careful consideration by parents and caregivers. Melatonin supplements are classified as dietary supplements, meaning they are not heavily regulated by the FDA. These supplements can vary significantly in dosage, especially in chewable forms, so parents are advised to consult with a health care professional before introducing melatonin to their child’s routine to ensure proper use and dosage. Additionally, supplements may contain chemicals considered controlled substances. Choosing products with the USP Verified Mark can help ensure the quality of the supplement.

“Many sleep problems can be addressed through behavioral changes and improved sleep habits,” said Cheng. “Before implementing melatonin into their child’s routine, parents should first explore other strategies such as establishing a consistent bedtime; keeping the bedroom cool, dark, and quiet; and creating a calming pre-sleep routine.”

In honor of the 5th annual Student Sleep Health Week (Sept. 16-20), the AASM is promoting healthy sleep habits among students and advocating for the safe use of melatonin in children and teenagers. This year's theme, "Sleep Well to Excel," highlights the need to educate students, parents and teachers on the significance of sleep for success, health and overall well-being.

