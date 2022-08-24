Apple employees are pushing back on the company’s forthcoming policy requiring workers to be in the office three days a week, launching a petition to demand more flexible working arrangements.

Apple is just one of many companies calling for a September return-to-office and whether employees comply will show a lot about the fluctuating balance of power in the current workforce.

The following Cornell University labor experts are available for interviews on return-to-office plans and power dynamics:

Christopher Collins, associate professor of human resource studies and expert on strategic human resource management, can speak to the current state of company and worker relations, specifically on return-to-work policies.

“In order to attract and retain key talent, organizations and HR leaders have been rethinking the nature of work, how to enhance the overall employee experience, and additional changes that make their places of work more attractive. In particular, design thinking, employer brands, new technologies, and organizational culture changes have become increasingly important tools and strategies that HR leaders can draw on to win the new war for talent.”

---

Bradford Bell, professor in strategic human resources and director of ILR’s Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies, can speak to remote work and its place in U.S. business culture.

“The transition to hybrid or fully in-person arrangements has been rocky as many employees have concerns about the fairness of office policies and questions about whether the disruption to their personal lives is necessary. Companies are taking steps to address these issues, although office occupancy rates in many cases remain below target levels.”

---

Vanessa Bohns, associate professor of organizational behavior and social psychologist, is the author of the book You Have More Influence Than You Think. She can speak to how workers can negotiate for what they want and need.

“Employees who are seriously considering leaving their positions because of impending policy changes that will impact their work flexibility may first want to consider asking what alternative arrangements their boss might find acceptable. Identifying the underlying concerns behind a policy shift may help employees come up with a proposal that gives them needed flexibility while still being true to the goals of the policy. Ultimately, by taking this kind of integrative approach employees may find they have more influence over their working arrangements than they thought.”

