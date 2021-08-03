Newswise — DETROIT (August 3, 2021) – Avid golfers who have knee replacement surgery can take comfort that they’ll be able to return to the sport with less pain and fewer limitations on their golf swing, according to a Henry Ford Health System study published in the journal Sports Health: A Multidisciplinary Approach.

The study compared outcomes between two different types of total knee replacements, cruciate-retaining (CR) and posterior-stabilized (PS) implants. It used data from 54 patients who identified themselves as golfers in a survey that included more than 1,900 patients who underwent surgery.

“Knee osteoarthritis can be very debilitating to the active golfer,” said Joseph Tramer, M.D., a fifth-year orthopedic surgery resident at Henry Ford Hospital, “We were excited to find that the majority of our patients were able to get back out on the course with less pain following knee replacement surgery, without hindering their performance.”

Patients were asked to complete survey questions that evaluated overall performance, pain, and knee stability on the golf course before and after surgery. Their outcomes were compared based on implant type.

Survey responses showed that 81.5% of patients surveyed successfully returned to play five months after surgery.

The study also looked at data comparing pain and performance after returning to golf. Following surgery, patients reported lower pain scores, needed fewer anti-inflammatory medications while playing and experienced little or no pain while playing. Additionally, more than 84% of patients reported that their golf game either improved or stayed the same after surgery.