Newswise — Flavonoids, essential bioactive compounds in plants, play a crucial role in plant health and human nutrition. In Chinese cabbage, flavonols are the most prominent flavonoids, yet their biosynthesis and regulation remain incompletely understood. Previous studies in other Brassica species reveal the complexity of these pathways. Addressing these gaps, further investigation into the BrFLS1 gene is necessary to optimize the nutritional and agricultural traits of Chinese cabbage.



Published in Horticulture Research on November 14, 2023, this study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad239) from the National Institute of Agricultural Sciences in South Korea utilized CRISPR/Cas9 to knock out the BrFLS1 gene in Chinese cabbage. Responsible for flavonol biosynthesis, this gene was targeted to explore its role in regulating key metabolic processes. The successful development of transgene-free, homozygous plants demonstrates a new approach in metabolic engineering to create crop varieties with enhanced traits.



The study zeroes in on BrFLS1, a critical gene in the Brassica rapa genome responsible for flavonol synthesis. Through CRISPR/Cas9, the gene was knocked out in a key variety of green Chinese cabbage. As a result, the plants exhibited a significant decrease in flavonol glycosides and a corresponding rise in dihydroflavonol glycosides, marking a notable shift in metabolic pathways. Advanced mass spectrometry and gene expression analyses confirmed these changes. Despite minor morphological differences, the knockout plants maintained normal growth patterns. However, the seedlings demonstrated increased sensitivity to osmotic stress, suggesting flavonols play a role in stress resilience during early development. These findings highlight the gene’s function and open up possibilities for breeding Chinese cabbage with altered flavonoid profiles, enhancing both its nutritional and commercial potential.



Dr. Beom-Gi Kim, the study’s lead researcher, commented, “Our work illustrates the transformative potential of CRISPR/Cas9 in crop breeding. By knocking out BrFLS1, we’ve successfully altered the metabolic profile of Chinese cabbage without compromising its agricultural characteristics. This research deepens our understanding of flavonoid biosynthesis and creates new opportunities for crops with improved stress resistance and unique nutritional advantages. We look forward to applying these findings to future agricultural innovations.”



The successful editing of BrFLS1 in Chinese cabbage opens new avenues for agricultural progress. By modifying flavonoid biosynthesis, it’s now possible to cultivate varieties with enhanced nutritional properties and greater resilience to environmental stresses. The accumulation of dihydroflavonols in these plants offers potential health benefits, given their known antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This research lays the groundwork for future developments in functional foods and precision crop breeding, promoting the cultivation of more resilient and nutritionally enriched crops.

