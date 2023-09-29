Newswise — Washington D.C. – A new approach modernizes the framework applied to potential carcinogens along lines that will reduce animal testing.

The revised framework promotes greater use of modeling to explain biochemical cascades. It also underscores how more test tube research (called in vitro studies) will increasingly replace dosing test animals for potential health effects.

The revised framework appears in a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Food & Chemical Toxicology. The study was supported by IAFNS’ Food & Chemical Safety Committee.

According to the authors, “This approach improves the critical evaluation of existing data relevance and reliability, identifies data gaps, and supports strategies for designing and conducting the high-quality studies that will have the most impact.”

As scientists advance the use of evidence-based modeling they can now move away from live animal tests. And it is becoming increasingly possible to gather dose-response data from test-tube research. So-called in vitro research has been shown to reliably provide toxicity information.

“One use of such tools is for extrapolating effect levels from in vitro concentrations to equivalent in vivo doses (often termed in vitro to in vivo extrapolation). Availability of this approach has generated activity in framework development and publication of case studies.”

The authors also say, “In the absence of an ‘ideal’ database, one solution to this problem is more extensive use of models that integrate data from multiple sources.” Modeling using computers to explain biochemical pathways also reduces animal use.

The authors say these new “tools are seeing application in food-relevant chemical risk assessment and are anticipated in the design of data resources and platforms relevant to food safety and risk assessment.”

The study also provides resources for risk assessors and other health professionals such as a collated list of current exposure resources focused on dietary intake characterization.

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. This paper was supported in part by IAFNS’ Food & Chemical Safety Committee. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org