Abstract

Newswise — This article compares contemporary views of who and what constitutes entrepreneurship with dimensions captured in established scales for determining gender role stereotypes associated with entrepreneurship. In so doing, we respond to ongoing debates about the timeliness, contextualisation and predetermination of scales, such as Schein’s Descriptive Index (SDI), Bem’s Sex Role Inventory (BSRI) and the Personal Attribute Questionnaire (PAQ). Our empirical study consists of 422 descriptions of an entrepreneurial ideal provided by a sample of young adults, which we analysed using quantitative content analysis. The comparison between participants’ perceptions and the items captured in the gender role stereotype scales shows only a partial overlap. Although masculine qualities are mentioned, we find various androgynous (e.g., passion, team player, willingness to learn) qualities of entrepreneurs not covered in SDI, BSRI or PAQ. Based upon this, we can derive several recommendations on how established scales can be revised through future research.