Newswise — Drought stress is a major challenge for crop production, causing oxidative damage and reducing plant growth. Ascorbic acid plays a key role in protecting plants from this damage, but the regulatory mechanisms that control its levels during drought are not well understood. Addressing these gaps could lead to new approaches for developing drought-resistant crops.



Researchers at Nanjing Agricultural University identified the BcSRC2 gene in pak choi, which regulates drought stress response through ABA signaling. Published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae165) in Horticulture Research on June 21, 2024, the study details how BcSRC2 interacts with BcAPX4, a protein that influences ascorbic acid content, ultimately improving the plant's resilience to drought.

​​​​​​​

The study shows that BcSRC2 is pivotal in enhancing drought tolerance in pak choi by increasing ascorbic acid levels and reducing APX enzyme activity, which helps minimize oxidative damage. Silencing BcSRC2 decreases ascorbic acid, making the plants more vulnerable to drought, while overexpression increases drought resilience. The researchers also discovered that the transcription factor BcMYB30 binds to the promoter of BcSRC2, linking it to ABA signaling and forming a novel regulatory pathway—BcMYB30-BcSRC2-BcAPX4—that modulates the plant's antioxidant responses.



Dr. Ying Li, lead author of the study, commented, “Our research highlights a crucial regulatory pathway that enhances drought tolerance by adjusting ascorbic acid levels in pak choi. This discovery not only sheds light on plant stress responses but also opens new opportunities for creating more resilient crops through targeted genetic approaches.”



These findings have significant implications for agriculture, particularly in developing drought-tolerant crops. Manipulating the BcSRC2 pathway could boost antioxidant levels in plants, leading to better growth and yield under drought conditions. This approach is crucial for mitigating the effects of climate change on agriculture, ensuring food security in regions facing water scarcity.

###

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhae165

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae165

Funding information

National Natural Science Foundation of China (31872106), Jiangsu Seed Industry Revitalization Project [JBGS (2021)015], and national vegetable industry technology system (CARS-23-A-16).

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number two in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2023. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.