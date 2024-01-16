Newswise — In a study published on 11 October 2023, in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering, scientists made a remarkable leap forward in neuroprosthetic technology by developing an implantable tactile sensing system. This system is designed to restore the sense of touch in paralyzed hands, promising to revolutionize how patients recover hand function after paralysis.



The research introduced a microfabricated capacitive pressure sensor, designed for subdermal placement in fingertips, as a groundbreaking solution for neuroprosthetic systems. Unlike traditional wearable tactile sensors, this implantable device interacts directly with a patient's paralyzed hand. It comprises a custom integrated circuit for wireless powering and data transmission, encapsulated in a laser-fused hermetic silica package for enhanced durability and safety. This miniature device underwent meticulous validation through simulations, benchtop assessments, and primate hand testing, demonstrating its ability to accurately measure applied skin forces with a resolution of 4.3 mN. When its output is encoded in the brain via microstimulation, the sensor provides tactile feedback, simulating the natural sense of touch. This innovative approach not only holds the potential to vastly improve neuroprosthetic systems' functionality and user experience but also sets the stage for various other implantable sensing applications, representing a significant advancement in medical technology.



The research team states, "This implantable system represents a significant breakthrough in tactile sensing technology. It's a giant step towards restoring natural hand functions and improving the quality of life for individuals with paralysis."



In conclusion, the sensor's output, encoded in the brain via microstimulation, provides tactile feedback, significantly enhancing neuroprosthetic systems. This advancement not only promises to restore hand function and improve tactile perception for patients but also expands the potential for various other implantable sensing system applications.

###

Reference

DOI

10.1038/s41378-023-00602-3

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1038/s41378-023-00602-3

Funding information

The National Institutes of Health grant (R01NS107550); The NSF National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure Program under grant NNCI-1542153.

