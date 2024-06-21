Newswise — Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people. In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.

The fifth episode of the Curious by Nature podcast with Dr. Shernan Holtan, “Revolutionizing Blood and Bone Marrow Transplants,” is out now. Her dedication to research has allowed us to explore the progress and innovations in the advancements in bone marrow transplants for blood cancer. In this podcast episode, she shares how many patients remain unaware of these major advancements.

Follow us!

Spotify Podcast: https://spoti.fi/3Vzo92b

Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/45xNIoQ