Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (July 10, 2024) — The Wistar Institute ("Wistar") is pleased to announce a research collaboration with Accelerated Biosciences Corp. ("Accelerated Bio") aimed at creating a groundbreaking platform based on human trophoblast stem cells (hTSCs) to explore new immunotherapies that use Accelerated Bio’s proprietary technology. This collaboration has the potential to transform the field of allogeneic immunotherapies by generating various types of immune cells from hTSCs.

Accelerated Bio's hTSC platform is the cornerstone of this collaboration. These hTSCs exhibit high plasticity and immune privilege, making them an ideal potential strategy for diverse medical and biotechnological applications -- including drug discovery, therapy development, biomanufacturing, and toxicology testing. The hTSCs are ethically sourced, pre-implantation, and early-stage pluripotent stem cells.

Luis J. Montaner, D.V.M., D. Phil., Vice President of Scientific Operations and Herbert Kean, M.D., Family Professor at The Wistar Institute, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Collaborating with Accelerated Bio aligns perfectly with Wistar's research objectives to develop new strategies for immunotherapy based on our understanding of the human immune system. We are excited to explore the innate capabilities of Accelerated Bio’s hTSCs and harness their potential to engineer superior allogeneic cell therapies against various diseases such as HIV or cancer."

Yuta Lee, CEO of Accelerated Bio, emphasized the advanced capabilities of the hTSC platform: "Our hTSC platform is not only the earliest ethically sourced pluripotent stem cell source available but also one of the most dynamic and versatile. This research collaboration with Wistar will enhance our understanding of hTSCs and demonstrate their potential to revolutionize the cell therapy industry."

Through this collaboration, Wistar and Accelerated Biosciences aim to develop a more efficient method for creating engineered allogeneic immune cells for immunotherapy by reducing manufacturing complexities, costs, and therapeutic risks.

