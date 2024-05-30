Newswise — Reyna Gordon, PhD, associate professor of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, has been appointed director of the VICTR KL2 Program and director of Postdoctoral Training for Edge for Scholars (EFS) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The KL2 is a critical component of the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (VICTR) program that supports career development for postdoctoral scholars doing clinical and translational research.

Gordon’s appointment will expand and enhance training activities offered by Edge for Scholars at Vanderbilt, primarily for early career faculty on National Institutes of Health (NIH) career development awards (K grants and others).

Edge for Scholars is directed by Julie Bastarache, MD, Assistant Vice President for Clinical & Translational Scientist Development and principal investigator of Vanderbilt’s KL2 program. EFS is co-directed by Todd Edwards, PhD, who also directs the predoctoral training counterpart to the KL2 (TL1 Program). EFS is supported in part by Vanderbilt’s Clinical and Translational Science Award from the NIH. The office serves more than 400 researchers at Vanderbilt and has a national online presence, reaching 45,000 academics nationally each month with an email newsletter and blogging website.

Gordon, also founder and co-director of the Vanderbilt Music Cognition Lab, will begin the KL2 director role in July 2024.

“I am honored to jump into the KL2 role and to join the vibrant EFS leadership team,” Gordon said. “During my 14 years at Vanderbilt thus far, I have lived through the early- to- mid-career developmental trajectory. I know from my experience as a mentor that each path is unique, and I am very excited to support each KL2 scholar as they pave their own path to success in biomedical research.”

Bastarache said that Gordon will be an asset to the program. “I am thrilled that Dr. Gordon will join the EFS leadership team,” Bastarache said. “Her passion for early-career training and innovative approach to program development will allow us to grow in new areas and enhance our ability to support all researchers at Vanderbilt.”

Gordon began her postdoctoral fellowship at Vanderbilt in 2010. She joined the Department of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery as a faculty member in 2015.