Abstract

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are regarded as the root of tumor recurrence and distant metastasis, as well as the major cause of resistance to conventional cancer therapies. Elucidating the mechanism of regulating CSCs is of great significance for the development of CSCs-targeting therapy strategies. YAP/TAZ are identified as key regulators of CSCs-related traits on breast cancer cells; however, the upstream regulatory mechanism of Hippo kinases cascade involved in regulating YAP/TAZ remains elusive. In this study, we found that the low expression of RICH1 in breast cancer was associated with poor prognosis. Depletion of RICH1 promoted the stemness and disrupted the normal epithelial architecture of MCF10A cells. Besides, RICH1 inhibited the migration and invasion of breast cancer cells and sensitized these cells to chemotherapeutic drugs. Mechanistically, RICH1 activated the kinases cascade of Hippo signaling via displacing Amot-p80 from the complex with Merlin. Further studies revealed that the deletion of the BAR domain of RICH1 abolished the function of attenuating the binding of Amot-p80 and Merlin, illustrating that the competitive binding to Amot-p80 with Merlin was mediated by the BAR domain of RICH1. In conclusion, our work elucidated the role and molecular mechanism of RICH1 in stemness regulation of breast cancer, and might provide opportunities for CSCs-targeting therapy.