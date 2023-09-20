Newswise — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Director Kim Budil today announced that the 2023 John S. Foster, Jr. Medal is awarded to retired U.S. Navy Admiral Richard W. Mies. The 8th recipient of the prestigious Foster Award, Mies has served as a member of the LLNL Board of Governors since 2004 and is being recognized for his exceptional and inspirational career dedicated to national security, nuclear deterrence, and scientific innovation. Mies will be recognized at ceremony in his honor in Livermore on Oct.18.

“Admiral Mies embodies the highest ideals of service to our nation,” Budil said. “His dedication to national security and innovation – and nuclear deterrence in particular - has had a profound impact. He continues to act as a bridge between the Department of Defense, National Nuclear Security Administration, and the nuclear security enterprise, fostering the highest sense of purpose and commitment to teamwork. We are honored to recognize his remarkable contributions with the 2023 John S. Foster Jr. Medal.”

A distinguished nuclear submarine officer, Mies served a 35-year career in the U.S. Navy and held various key positions, including leading U.S. Strategic Command for four years. Following his retirement in 2002, he continued to contribute significantly to national security, serving as a senior vice president of Science Applications International Corporation and as the chairman of the Department of Defense Threat Reduction Advisory Committee. He presently serves as chairman of the U.S. Strategic Command Strategic Advisory Group and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory national security science directorate advisory board. He is also a long-standing member of the National Academy’s Committee on International Security and Arms Control.

A distinguished graduate of the US Naval Academy, Mies completed post-graduate education at Oxford University, the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, and Harvard University. He holds a master’s degree in government administration and international relations.

“Dr. Johnny Foster is an icon in our strategic deterrence community, and I am deeply honored and indeed humbled to have been selected for this prestigious award named after him,” Mies said. “I have been privileged to have worked closely with many of the past Foster Award recipients and am deeply indebted and grateful to each of them for their mentorship, friendship, and their sustained, distinctive, and selfless service to our Nation.”

The John S. Foster Jr. Medal, administered by Lawrence Livermore National Security, was established to honor individuals who embody the qualities that distinguished Dr. John S. Foster Jr. throughout his career, including strong national security focus, inspiring leadership, integrity, and scientific innovation. This award also recognizes cultivation inclusive teamwork and an atmosphere of openness in national security innovation, which Mies has consistently championed.

Each year, the LLNL director bestows the Foster Medal upon a deserving recipient, who receives a citation, a gold medal bearing the likeness of John S. Foster Jr., and a $25,000 cash award. Past honorees include pioneers in nuclear security, military strategy, and arms control, each with impactful contributions to national security and scientific advancement.