Background

Ex vivo production of induced megakaryocytes (MKs) and platelets from stem cells is an alternative approach for supplying transfusible platelets. However, it is difficult to generate large numbers of MKs and platelets from hematopoietic stem cells and progenitor cells (HSPCs).

Methods

To optimize the differentiation efficiency of megakaryocytic cells from HSPCs, we first employed a platelet factor 4 (PF4)-promoter reporter and high-throughput screening strategy to screen for small molecules. We also investigated the effects and possible mechanisms of candidate small molecules on megakaryocytic differentiation of human HSPCs.

Results

The small molecule Ricolinostat remarkably promoted the expression of PF4-promoter reporter in the megakaryocytic cell line. Notably, Ricolinostat significantly enhanced the cell fate commitment of MK progenitors (MkPs) from cord blood HSPCs and promoted the proliferation of MkPs based on cell surface marker detection, colony-forming unit-MK assay, and quantitative real-time PCR analyses. MkPs generated from Ricolinostat-induced HSPCs differentiated into mature MKs and platelets. Mechanistically, we found that Ricolinostat enhanced MkP fate mainly by inhibiting the secretion of IL-8 and decreasing the expression of the IL-8 receptor CXCR2.

Conclusion

The addition of Ricolinostat to the culture medium promoted MkP differentiation from HSPCs and enhanced the proliferation of MkPs mainly by suppressing the IL-8/CXCR2 pathway. Our results can help the development of manufacturing protocols for the efficient generation of MKs and platelets from stem cells in vitro.