The field of quantum dots and nanoparticles bridges chemistry and physics like never before with colloidal phenomena and ease of materials synthesis. Bawendi, Brus, and Ekimov enabled this seminal contribution to be widespread to many researchers and applications in nanomedicine and display technologies.

My research is in the area of polymer and advanced nanostructured materials. We have worked in the area of quantum dots and metal hybrid nanoparticles for more than ten years including the use of dendrimers in core-shell nanoparticles for energy and charge transfer properties and assembly.

Rigoberto Castillo Advincula comments on the Nobel Prize win:

