Newswise — The maturation and ripening of fleshy fruits, such as tomatoes, are highly sensitive to environmental stressors, leading to significant losses in crop yields. As climate change intensifies these challenges, it has become increasingly urgent to understand how early harvesting affects fruit development. This knowledge is vital for devising strategies to mitigate crop losses, enhance seed security, and improve breeding programs. The study delves into these critical issues, exploring how early harvesting might offer a solution for these growing concerns.



A team of researchers from Cornell University has made significant strides in this field, publishing their findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae199) in the esteemed journal Horticulture Research. Released on July 22, 2024, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the effects of early harvesting on tomato maturation, focusing on molecular, physiological, and biochemical aspects. The results promise to revolutionize seed production and plant breeding strategies, offering hope for more resilient crops in the future.



In their study, researchers examined the impact of early harvesting on tomatoes at various developmental stages, investigating the molecular, physiological, and biochemical shifts that occur. Despite being harvested prematurely, the tomatoes were able to ripen postharvest, albeit with some imperfections in pigmentation and cuticle formation. Remarkably, the seeds from these early-harvested tomatoes were capable of germinating and growing into fully functional, healthy plants. A key finding of the research was the identification of SlCER1–2, a gene responsible for regulating tomato cuticle integrity. This gene plays a critical role in the defects observed in the cuticles of very early-harvested fruits. The discovery suggests that the genetic and physiological programs needed for later maturation are activated early in fruit development, regardless of whether the fruit has fully expanded or remains attached to the plant. Furthermore, the study highlighted the potential for manipulating SlCER1–2 to improve cuticle strength, reduce postharvest water loss, and develop more resilient crops.



Dr. James J. Giovannoni, the corresponding author of the study, emphasized the broader implications of these findings. "Our research shows that genetic and physiological programs responsible for maturation and ripening in tomatoes are set into motion early, regardless of whether the fruit has fully developed or is still attached to the plant," he explained. "This could significantly change how we approach crop management and seed security, particularly in challenging environmental conditions."



This research holds significant promise for the future of agriculture. By better understanding the early stages of fruit maturation and the role of SlCER1–2, it may be possible to breed tomatoes with enhanced cuticle integrity, reducing water loss and improving storability. Such advancements could be instrumental in creating crops that are more resilient to environmental stressors, offering a new strategy for optimizing postharvest practices and securing food production in the face of global climate challenges. The potential benefits extend far beyond tomatoes, with implications for a variety of crops crucial to global food security.

This project was supported by the United States Department of Agriculture–Agricultural Research Service and National Science Foundation grant IOS-1855585.

