Newswise — Nursing isn’t the typical path to hospital executive, but five Hackensack Meridian Health female executives share this unique path to leadership. Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most integrated health system celebrates the success of these female leaders and the contributions and insight they bring to our organization, during this Women’s History Month.

Regina Foley, Ph.D., MBA, RN serves as executive vice president and chief transformation officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. She was recently named one of Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Women Leaders for 2023. Over the past year, Foley has led extensive changes to Hackensack Meridian Health's portfolio, including financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as reimagining the health network. This reimagination currently encompasses more than 500 projects and initiatives that are dedicated to aligning or integrating the organization, improving or enhancing revenue and reducing expenses. One of Foley’s most significant achievements has been spearheading the network’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Essential to the health network’s response to COVID-19, Dr. Foley led the vaccination initiative since Hackensack Meridian Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020.

Foley has been an integral member of Hackensack Meridian Health’s team for more than three decades, originally getting her start as a nurse, turned administrator and network leader. Foley has also served as chief hospital executive for Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center, chief operating officer at Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center, chief nurse executive and vice president of hospital operations and chief nursing officer at Ocean Medical Center.

Patricia Carroll, FACHE serves as president and chief hospital executive for Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center. Prior to joining Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center, Patricia served as chief operating officer for Palisades Medical Center and recently as interim president, chief hospital executive.

Pat’s past roles in healthcare include executive director for the Children’s Hospital of NJ at Newark Beth Israel, executive director at Irvington General, senior vice president for Operations at Saint Barnabas Medical Center and chief operating officer, Saint Peter’s Healthcare System in New Brunswick. Pat started her career as a NICU nurse from Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Caitlin Miller, MBA, MS, BSN, RN-BC serves as president and chief hospital executive of Bayshore Medical Center. Caitlin began her career as a staff nurse at Bayshore Medical Center, rising through the ranks to become assistant nurse manager, nurse manager and most recently vice president of operations.

During her time at Bayshore Medical Center, Caitlin has played a significant role in the improvements to growth, quality of care, reputation and patient experience, and team member engagement. She led the design and construction of the $48 million dollar, 32,000 square-foot, Dr. Robert H. Harris Emergency Care Center that opened last year, and the implementation of new outpatient programs and state-of-the-art technology upgrades to enhance patient care.

Lisa Iachetti, BSN, RN is president and chief hospital executive at Palisades Medical Center. Lisa has more than 30 years of leadership experience, including strategic planning and execution, hospital financial operations, health system optimization and administrative efficiency.

Lisa has been with Hackensack Meridian Health since 1994, starting at Hackensack University Medical Center. Lisa has held several leadership positions at Hackensack University Medical Center. She most recently served as the vice president of operations, administrator of clinical services for growth and development, and senior director of strategy and market development. On the clinical side she served as the administrative director of clinical network development, emergency community operations, emergency medical services, and emergency trauma department.

Michele Morrison, MPH, BSHA, RN is Southern Ocean Medical Center’s president and chief hospital executive. A registered nurse by training, with a background in neurology and emergency medicine, Michele has held many roles during her twenty years at Southern Ocean Medical Center (SOMC). Michele has played a significant role in improvements in growth, quality of care, reputation, patient experience and team member engagement. She led the construction and operational team for the $22 million expansion of the emergency department. Most recently, Michele was recognized as Becker’s “Women CEOs of Hospitals and Health Systems to Know” for her role in leading the organization through a malware technology event and the COVID-19 pandemic. Michelle is currently working on a strategic plan for SOMC that includes advancement of the cardiac catheterization licensure, a $25M surgery expansion project, and progression of the newborn nursery. She has brought SOMC from a breakeven bottom line to a healthy 13% operating margin in the last two years.

