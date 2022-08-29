Abstract: Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) is a curative therapy but can result in significant complications including poor graft function (PGF). Little is known about the risk factors of primary PGF occurring after allo-HSCT. We retrospectively analyze the clinical data of 146 patients with myeloid tumors who underwent allo-HSCT at our hospital from January 2015 to December 2021. The relevant clinical parameters affecting the occurance of primary PGF after allo-HSCT were selected for univariate and multivariate analysis. Then, the difference in overall survival (OS) between groups were analyzed. The results of univariate and multivariate analysis showed that CD34+ cell dose ＜5×106 /kg (P = 0.010) and the pre-transplant CRP ＞10 mg/L (P = 0.020) were independent risk factors for primary PGF after allo-HSCT. The primary PGF was an independent factor related to poor OS for patients with myeloid tumors (P = 0.046). In conclusion, monitoring the pre-transplant CRP and ensuring CD34+ cell dose ≥5×106 /kg in graft are effective measures to prevent the occurance of primary PGF after allo-HSCT. The occurance of primary PGF affects the overall survival of patients with myeloid tumors who underwent allo-HSCT and we should do a good job in prevention and treatment of primary PGF at an early stage.