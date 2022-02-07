Newswise — Fannie Mae Chief Risk Officer (CRO) Ryan Zanin will discuss “What’s on the Minds of Board Risk Committees in 2022” in a webinar at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, co-hosted by the Center for Financial Policy at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Zanin will be joined by Maryland Smith Professor of the Practice and Executive-in-Residence Clifford Rossi. They will examine discussions between CROs and board risk committees as “forums for elevating top and emerging risks for an organization in a dynamic environment where risks ebb and flow.”

The experts will further discuss how boards are grappling with other risks including those associated with environmental, social and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Zanin also is executive vice president of Fannie Mae, where he has served as a board member and chair of the Risk Policy and Capital Committee.

Rossi, before joining academia, spent 25-plus years in the financial sector, as both a C-level risk executive at several top financial institutions and a federal-banking regulator. He is the former managing director and CRO of Citigroup’s Consumer Lending Group. He recently produced the commentary “Model Risk Challenges and Opportunities in 2022” for the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

The webinar is free, and part of the Risk Leadership Series co-presented by Maryland Smith and SEBA Executive Search.

For registration and more information, go to https://go.umd.edu/qYy.