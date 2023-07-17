Dr. Katie Costanzo is an associate professor of biology and environmental sciences at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York. She holds a BS in biological sciences, with a concentration in zoology, from SUNY Oswego; an MS in biological sciences, with a concentration in conservation biology from Illinois State University, and a PhD in biological science with a concentration in ecology, evolution, and behavior from SUNY Buffalo.

Regarding malaria transmission in U.S.:

Although recent locally acquired malaria cases have been reported in Florida and Texas, the current risk of malaria transmission in the U.S. is very low. The malaria parasite is not widely present in local mosquito populations (which has been confirmed through mosquito testing) and efforts are underway to control it. Mosquitoes can only acquire the malaria parasites themselves from an infected host, and the malaria parasite has to live within the mosquito vector for an average of two weeks before they can transmit it to another human. Therefore, the current efforts to suppress the current adult mosquito population in the affected areas can be effective at eliminating the current risk.

Although the risk of malaria transmission in the U.S. in currently very low, our public health organizations must remain vigilant as global travel will likely reintroduce the malaria parasite to the country. Climate change is also making some environments favorable for the mosquito populations that transmit malaria. This is not a new event and will likely occur periodically with the amount of human travel.

Continued health department monitoring and personal protection are important in keeping malaria transmission in the U.S. low. Anopheles mosquitoes are night biters, screens on windows and use of bug repellent are important. Removal of standing water and breeding grounds for the mosquitoes is also effective at curbing their populations.

