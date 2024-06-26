Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – June 26, 2024 – The Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees is coming together for another year to host the annual fireworks display that will light up the night sky above Red Bank on Wednesday, July 3. The annual fundraiser to benefit Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center will go towards designing and expanding Riverview’s Emergency Department, as well as its oncology care by adding a new inpatient unit with 20 private patient rooms. As is tradition, the event will be held at the DiPiero home on the Navesink River and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with the fireworks display beginning between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be visible from a variety of locations along the Navesink River and by boat near the Oceanic Bridge.

“We are thrilled to continue the longstanding tradition of our July 4 Fireworks display, thanks to the DiPiero family, who so generously host this special event every year,” said Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, executive vice president, Care Transformation Services and president, chief hospital executive, Riverview Medical Center. “This event not only lights up our sky, but it supports wonderful health care in our community. Every year, we look forward to this celebration and are immensely grateful to our supporters, partners and friends for their generous support and dedication to our mission to transform health care.”

The family-friendly event will include a variety of food options, including food trucks, and guests will enjoy front row seats to the fireworks show.

“We are absolutely thrilled to host this incredible event once again at the DiPiero residence, and we eagerly anticipate the joy of bringing everyone together to celebrate the 4th of July in support of Riverview Medical Center,” said Jonathan Schultz, chair of the Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees. “We look forward to a fantastic evening filled with a spectacular fireworks display, wonderful food and beverage options, and the company of so many of our community members. On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Riverview Medical Center Foundation, I extend heartfelt gratitude to the DiPiero family for their hospitality and to all who so generously support the vital work of our team at Riverview Medical Center.”

Sponsors of this year’s event include our Fireworks Sponsors: The Cooper Voccola Family Foundation, Crazees and The China Cabinet, Eberg Capital, Mel and Terry Karmazin, OceanFirst Bank; Title Sponsor: Cullen Capital Management; Entertainment Sponsors: Birravino - Victor and Kari Rallo, Compass One, Thomas and Patricia Rodilosso; Beverage and Food Truck Sponsors: Builders' General Supply Company, John & Colleen Cook, Cross River Design, Gravina Family, Jones Day, Metrovation / Cole GP, SL Green Realty, Spiro Harrison & Nelson LLC; and Corporate Sponsors: Bayshore Family of Companies, Central Jersey Mechanical Inc., Gail Gordon, ESQ, Heritage House Sotheby's, International Realty, Hill Wallack L.L.P., Inserra Supermarkets, R.A.O. Safety, Inc., Supreme Conditioning Systems, Inc., Terminal Construction Corporation, and Thrive Red Bank, Torcon, Inc.

Tickets to the annual Family Fireworks on the Navesink are required and can be purchased at GiveHMH.org/RMCFireworks. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email Hilary Cohen at [email protected].

About Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center

Serving the community for more than 90 years, Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including maternity, surgical services, emergency, and cancer services. Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has maintained the prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. To learn more, visit hackensackmeridianhealth.org/RMC.