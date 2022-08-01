Innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) promote lung inflammation in asthma but little is known about how they are suppressed. Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine found RNA-binding protein RBM3 is increased in human and mouse ILCs during asthma conditions. The study, published July 30, 2022 in Nature Communications, shows RBM3 is required for the suppression of overactive ILC responses and lung inflammation. Thus, RBM3 could be a therapeutic target and biomarker in asthma.