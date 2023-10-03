ALBANY, N.Y. (Oct. 3, 2023) — The 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded to scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for laying the scientific foundation that enabled the development of the mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. The vaccine has saved millions of lives and served as a critical first step toward ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Berglund, a professor of biological sciences, is an expert in RNA science and directs the RNA Institute at the University at Albany.

“The research underpinning the mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 has been in development for decades and remains an important area of ongoing research that could be used to protect against many other illnesses, including certain types of cancer,” Berglund said. “The remarkable efforts by Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman being recognized by this year’s Nobel Prize demonstrate the necessity of basic science and the need to continue exploring the powerful biomedical potential of RNA technologies to fight disease, improve human health and save lives.”

In the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, Berglund’s lab quickly adapted the pooled saliva testing protocols developed at Yale and the University of Illinois and modified the protocol for use at UAlbany to provide large-scale COVID testing. The RNA Institute’s testing program allowed the University to rapidly screen thousands of students, faculty and staff every week. The lab also partnered with schools, businesses and other organizations throughout New York’s Capital Region to fill a critical gap in COVID testing capacity.

Berglund’s current research is focused on myotonic dystrophy (DM), with the goal to translate basic science into clinical research using a combination of biochemical, cellular and genomic approaches. The lab is beginning to expand research into other neuromuscular diseases caused by microsatellite expansions to determine similarities and differences in the mechanisms operating across these diseases. These studies are contributing to the foundation of basic understanding needed to develop therapeutic strategies for DM, ataxias and ALS.

Berglund is available to offer further insights via phone, Zoom or email.

