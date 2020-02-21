Newswise — PHOENIX — Robin Roberts, award-winning anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America," was elected by the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees as a public trustee at its quarterly meeting on Feb. 21. Roberts, who has been honored with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, has been a leader in raising awareness of health issues since publicly announcing her own battles with breast cancer and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2007. Five years later, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome. Roberts received a bone marrow transplant with donor cells from her sister, who was a perfect match. Her story triggered an outpouring of support from across the nation. She joined forces with Be the Match to inform the public about the need for more donors. Since her diagnosis, the bone marrow registry has seen a tremendous increase.

"Robin is a remarkable person and journalist who has a tremendous gift to connect with millions of people through storytelling," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "She will bring invaluable perspective given her incredible ability to overcome her own health adversities to become a leading voice and advocate for others."

Roberts has been recognized with awards and honors from organizations around the country, including the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program. Roberts also was honored with a George Foster Peabody Award and Gracie Award, as well as the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) in July 2013 for the strength and courage she has displayed throughout her life and career.

Roberts was named co-anchor of "Good Morning America" in May 2005 after contributing to the morning program for 10 years. Prior to that, she was a host on ESPN's "SportsCenter" and contributed to "NFL PrimeTime."

The Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees also reelected three trustees:

Secretary Kenneth Salazar

Salazar is former U.S. secretary of the interior, U.S. Senator for Colorado, and Colorado attorney general. He is a partner in the global law firm WilmerHale, and his practice is focused on corporate governance, energy, environment, natural resources and Native American matters.

Randolph Steer, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Steer has been an independent pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices consultant since 1989. He is an internationally recognized leader in business development, medical marketing, and regulatory and clinical issues.

Anne Sweeney

Sweeney is the former co-chair, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney/ABC Television Group, which included The Walt Disney Company's global entertainment and news TV properties, owned TV stations group, as well as radio and publishing businesses.

The board elected two internal trustees to four-year terms:

Roshy Didehban

Didehban is chair of Practice Administration for Mayo Clinic. In this role, she partners with Amy Williams, M.D., executive dean for practice, Mayo Clinic, overseeing enterprise clinical operations and practice shared services, as well as serving as secretary of the Mayo Clinic Clinical Practice Committee.

Sarah McLaughlin, M.D.

Dr. McLaughlin is chair of the Division of General Surgery at Mayo Clinic in Florida. Dr. McLaughlin treats patients with breast cancer, breast health concerns and lymphedema, with a focus on survivorship after breast cancer treatment. Her research is focused on breast cancer, high-risk features of cancer, lymphedema etiology and prediction methods.

The board recognized and honored four emeritus trustees:

Linda Alvarado

Alvarado formed her own construction company in 1976 at a time when it was unprecedented for women and minorities to lead in this field. She also made history as the first Hispanic co-owner of a MLB franchise, the Colorado Rockies.

Steven Buskirk, M.D.

Dr. Buskirk is chair of Radiation Oncology at Mayo Clinic in Florida. He has practiced at Mayo locations in Florida and Minnesota, and held numerous executive leadership positions.

Mary Sue Coleman, Ph.D.

Dr. Coleman is president emerita of the University of Michigan, an institution that she led for 12 years before retiring in 2014. She previously was president of The University of Iowa. Time magazine named her one of the nation's "10 best college presidents," and the American Council on Education honored her with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Paula Menkosky

Menkosky is chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona. She had been a board member since 2016. Menkosky is responsible for Mayo Clinic operations in Arizona in partnership with Richard Gray, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

The Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees, a 31-member group of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators, is responsible for patient care, medical education and research at Mayo Clinic in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota, as well as Mayo Clinic Health System, a network of clinics and hospitals serving more than 60 communities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news and An Inside Look at Mayo Clinic for more information about Mayo.

Media contact: