Newswise — Bloomberg Originals has launched a new four-part docuseries, called Posthuman, which explores how technology that once seemed like science fiction is rapidly becoming reality. Produced and hosted by journalist Emily Chang, the series unravels the future of being human in an age of unprecedented innovation. The first episode, which aired Nov. 11, focuses on robotics and features an interview with roboticist Hod Lipson, who tells Chang that “AI will kill us with love.”

Lipson, who works in the areas of artificial intelligence and digital manufacturing, is the chair and James and Sally Scapa Professor of Innovation in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. He directs the Creative Machines Lab, which introduces new ways to make machines that create, and machines that are creative. He and his students love designing and building robots that do what you’d least expect robots to do: self-replicate, self-reflect, ask questions, and even be creative.