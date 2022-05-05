Newswise — BEACHWOOD and LAKE COUNTY, Ohio—Following an extensive search, Robyn Strosaker, MD, FAAP, has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of University Hospitals (UH) Lake West, TriPoint and Beachwood Medical Centers. She will begin her new appointment June 1, 2022.

Dr. Strosaker steps into her new role following the retirement of Cynthia Moore-Hardy, FACHE, who recently completed 25 years of transformative leadership as President of UH Lake Health. She will build on the strong foundation of excellence in health care and commitment to the community that is in place today.

“Dr. Strosaker’s abilities as a team-builder, communicator, problem-solver and physician will help facilitate and continue the ongoing integration of UH and Lake Health into one, unified health system to best serve our patients’ needs,” said Alan Papa, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer, UH East Market. “With her leadership, we look forward to providing our patients in and around Lake County with the highest-quality, compassionate care.”

For the past three years as Chief Operating Officer at UH Cleveland Medical Center, Dr. Strosaker has provided incomparable leadership for the $2.1 billion, full-service 1,000-bed academic medical center at the core of the UH health system. She guided advancements in safety, throughput, quality and patient experience through focused process-improvement efforts. Simultaneously, she demonstrated steady leadership during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining day-to-day capabilities of hospital operations.

Prior to her role as COO, Dr. Strosaker served as the Chief Medical Officer at UH Cleveland Medical Center for three years. She was instrumental in creating a novel safety curriculum to train UH caregivers in aspects of high-reliability organizations. She further aligned clinical staff to develop a comprehensive patient experience strategy, which resulted in significant annual improvements in patient-experience scores.

Dr. Strosaker is active in community and professional organizations. She is a board member of Milestones Autism Resources, University Circle Incorporated and the Medical Center Company. Dr. Strosaker has received notable awards, including the Crain’s Cleveland Business Notables in Health Care and YWCA Women of Professional Excellence Awards.

