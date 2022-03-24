Newswise — Bethesda, MD (March 24, 2022) – The American College of Gastroenterology offers an open invitation to all to enjoy a free virtual event, “Tune It Up: A Concert To Raise Colorectal Cancer Awareness,” on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8 pm EDT featuring dynamic performances by a talented collective of musicians.

The virtual concert includes messages from celebrity cancer advocate Katie Couric and performances by notable stars such as Rufus Wainwright and Ben Folds, along with a group of musicians from a wide range of genres who all donated their time and performances to support colorectal cancer awareness efforts. ACG’s goal is to tap the connection and energy that music creates to shine a light on the importance of colorectal cancer screening and prevention.

Rock, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Broadway & Classical Performers Headline Virtual Concert

This free event is open to all for an evening of rock, jazz, hip-hop, Broadway, and classical music performed by acclaimed musicians. The concert includes performances and special video appearances, including introductions to several performances from Jamie Bernstein (author, narrator, filmmaker, and daughter of Leonard Bernstein) and actors from The Mandalorian and Mad Men.

“This virtual concert is an amazing way to build bridges within the gastroenterology community and beyond to connect in new and meaningful ways through music to bring attention to potentially lifesaving colorectal cancer screening. I am so proud of Dr. Levy and the ACG for envisioning such a creative and inspiring event to reach patients and the public, and to spread the message about the importance of colorectal screening at a time when we know that the pandemic has caused too many people to delay preventive care,” commented ACG President Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG.

Benjamin Levy, MD, is the “Tune It Up” Concert Director and has invited musical guests to celebrate Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. “My goal was to create a concert with music celebrities and empowering health education messages,” he said. Dr. Levy, a cellist and gastroenterologist, says he is “always looking for ways to combine music and medicine.”

Thanks to Dr. Levy’s vision for this virtual concert experience, more than 30 artists have agreed to contribute performances to this program that will air by webstream from the College’s website at gi.org/concert.

Watch the Concert

Explore all the performers from a diverse range of musical genres and bookmark this link to access the webstream on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: gi.org/concert

Performers

Rufus Wainwright – GRAMMY® Award Nominated Singer/Songwriter

– GRAMMY® Award Nominated Singer/Songwriter Tim Reynolds – Solo Acoustic Guitarist, Dave Matthews Collaborator

– Solo Acoustic Guitarist, Dave Matthews Collaborator Hilary Hahn – Three-Time GRAMMY® Award Winning Violinist

– Three-Time GRAMMY® Award Winning Violinist Ben Folds – Rock Singer/Songwriter and Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra

– Rock Singer/Songwriter and Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra Ben Kweller – Rock Singer/Songwriter

– Rock Singer/Songwriter Aoife O’Donovan – GRAMMY® Award Winning Folk Singer, performing with Eric and Colin Jacobsen

– GRAMMY® Award Winning Folk Singer, performing with Eric and Colin Jacobsen Cincinnati Pops – Featuring GRAMMY® Award Nominated Orchestra and Conductor John Morris Russell

– Featuring GRAMMY® Award Nominated Orchestra and Conductor John Morris Russell The Knights – Performing with violinist Gil Shaham

– Performing with violinist Gil Shaham Will Liverman – Just starred in “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” by Terence Blanchard, the first opera ever performed at the Metropolitan Opera written by a Black composer. Will’s “Dreams of a New Day” album is a 2022 Grammy Award Nominee for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

– Just starred in “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” by Terence Blanchard, the first opera ever performed at the Metropolitan Opera written by a Black composer. Will’s “Dreams of a New Day” album is a 2022 Grammy Award Nominee for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Dave Douglas – 13-time Jazz Trumpet Player of the Year in DownBeat Magazine, performing with saxophonist Joe Lovano, drummer Joey Baron, pianist Lawrence Fields, and bassist Linda May Han Oh

– 13-time Jazz Trumpet Player of the Year in DownBeat Magazine, performing with saxophonist Joe Lovano, drummer Joey Baron, pianist Lawrence Fields, and bassist Linda May Han Oh Kerry Ellis – West End/Broadway Singer who appeared as First British Elphaba in London’s West End “Wicked,” original cast of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” “Miss Saigon,” and as Fantine in “Les Miserables”

– West End/Broadway Singer who appeared as First British Elphaba in London’s West End “Wicked,” original cast of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” “Miss Saigon,” and as Fantine in “Les Miserables” Haley Whitters – Country singer who has written songs for Little Big Town, Alan Jackson, and has written with Lori McKena. GRAMMY® Award Nominated Songwriter for “A Beautiful Noise,” her collaboration with Brandi Carlile, Alicia Keys, and Brandy Clark

– Country singer who has written songs for Little Big Town, Alan Jackson, and has written with Lori McKena. GRAMMY® Award Nominated Songwriter for “A Beautiful Noise,” her collaboration with Brandi Carlile, Alicia Keys, and Brandy Clark Karen Gomyo – Violinist who recently premiered John Adams’ Chamber Concerto with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

– Violinist who recently premiered John Adams’ Chamber Concerto with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Ari Hest – GRAMMY® Award Nominated Singer/Songwriter for his duets album with Judy Collins

– GRAMMY® Award Nominated Singer/Songwriter for his duets album with Judy Collins Maddie Poppe – Singer/Songwriter who won “American Idol” Season #16

– Singer/Songwriter who won “American Idol” Season #16 John D’earth – Jazz/Rock Trumpeter and Director of Jazz Performance at the University of Virginia who has performed/recorded with the Dave Matthews Band and helped with string orchestrations on DMB’s album “Before These Crowded Streets”

– Jazz/Rock Trumpeter and Director of Jazz Performance at the University of Virginia who has performed/recorded with the Dave Matthews Band and helped with string orchestrations on DMB’s album “Before These Crowded Streets” Willie Jones III – Jazz percussionist and adjunct professor at Northwestern who has played with vibist Milt Jackson, Sonny Rollins, Wynton Marsalis, The Dizzy Gillepsie All-Star Big Band, Bill Charlap, Michael Brecker, Herbie Hancock, and is featured on Arturo Sandoval’s Grammy-award winning album Hot House

– Jazz percussionist and adjunct professor at Northwestern who has played with vibist Milt Jackson, Sonny Rollins, Wynton Marsalis, The Dizzy Gillepsie All-Star Big Band, Bill Charlap, Michael Brecker, Herbie Hancock, and is featured on Arturo Sandoval’s Grammy-award winning album Hot House David Broza – Internationally renowned Israeli singer-songwriter, recognized for his dynamic guitar performances and humanitarian efforts. His signature sound brings together the influence of Spanish flamenco, American folk, rock and roll, and poetry.

– Internationally renowned Israeli singer-songwriter, recognized for his dynamic guitar performances and humanitarian efforts. His signature sound brings together the influence of Spanish flamenco, American folk, rock and roll, and poetry. Angela Brower – Hailed by the New York Times for her “plush, full sound, yet also youthful brightness”, American mezzo-soprano Angela Brower is one of the most sought-after lyric mezzo-sopranos of her generation. A former member of the Bayerische Staatsoper ensemble, and alumna of their studio, she continues to bring her compelling artistry and musicianship to the world’s leading opera houses and concert venues.

– Hailed by the New York Times for her “plush, full sound, yet also youthful brightness”, American mezzo-soprano Angela Brower is one of the most sought-after lyric mezzo-sopranos of her generation. A former member of the Bayerische Staatsoper ensemble, and alumna of their studio, she continues to bring her compelling artistry and musicianship to the world’s leading opera houses and concert venues. F. Jacques – Hip-Hop Artist, Singer and Songwriter who combines hip-hop with opera

– Hip-Hop Artist, Singer and Songwriter who combines hip-hop with opera Sarah Willis – French Horn player and member of the Berlin Philharmonic

– French Horn player and member of the Berlin Philharmonic Toronto Symphony Orchestra – GRAMMY® Award Winning Orchestra

– GRAMMY® Award Winning Orchestra Toby Lightman – Singer/Songwriter whose single “My Sweet Song” was featured in the movie P.S., I Love You

– Singer/Songwriter whose single “My Sweet Song” was featured in the movie P.S., I Love You Allie Moss – Singer/Songwriter who performs guitar and sings in Ingrid Michaelson’s band

– Singer/Songwriter who performs guitar and sings in Ingrid Michaelson’s band Oran Etkin – Grammy nominated Jazz Clarinetist

– Grammy nominated Jazz Clarinetist Another Michael – Rock Band from Philadelphia

– Rock Band from Philadelphia Floatie – Rock Band from Chicago

– Rock Band from Chicago Carter Faith – Country Singer/Songwriter

– Country Singer/Songwriter Katie Pruitt – Alternative country/rock singer-songwriter based in Nashville

– Alternative country/rock singer-songwriter based in Nashville Samantha Clarke – Australian/British soprano vocalist

– Australian/British soprano vocalist Shaun Munday – Bassist who has performed with John Mayer, The Wailers (Bob Marley’s band), and Mary Wilson of The Supremes

– Bassist who has performed with John Mayer, The Wailers (Bob Marley’s band), and Mary Wilson of The Supremes Mathilda Edge – Soprano at Lyric Opera of Chicago

– Soprano at Lyric Opera of Chicago Davis Senior High School Baroque Ensemble – Students from Davis Senior High School in Davis, CA, with guest violinist Ronald Hsu, MD, FACG, ACG’s Governor for Northern California

– Students from Davis Senior High School in Davis, CA, with guest violinist Ronald Hsu, MD, FACG, ACG’s Governor for Northern California The Beacons – Band of ACG Gastroenterologists Daniel J. Pambianco, MD, FACG; Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG; Costas H. Kefalas, MD, MMM, FACG; Patrick E. Young, MD, FACG and John R. Saltzman, MD, FACG

Special Appearances

Katie Couric – Cancer Advocate, Co-Founder of Stand Up To Cancer, former Anchor of NBC’s “The Today Show” and CBS “Evening News”

– Cancer Advocate, Co-Founder of Stand Up To Cancer, former Anchor of NBC’s “The Today Show” and CBS “Evening News” Jamie Bernstein – Leonard Bernstein’s daughter who is an author, narrator (has presented the New York Philharmonic’s live national radio broadcasts), and filmmaker

– Leonard Bernstein’s daughter who is an author, narrator (has presented the New York Philharmonic’s live national radio broadcasts), and filmmaker Emily Swallow – Actress, The Armorer in “The Mandalorian”

– Actress, The Armorer in “The Mandalorian” Stephanie Drake– Actress, Meredith in “Mad Men”

About Concert Director Dr. Benjamin Levy

Benjamin Levy, MD, is a board-certified gastroenterologist at the University of Chicago. Previously, as Division Head of Gastroenterology at Mount Sinai Hospital, Dr. Levy founded a gastroenterology clinic for refugees resettling in Chicago. His clinical projects focus on health care disparities and the development of colorectal cancer screening campaigns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Levy organized a virtual health education concert series, “Concerts & Cocktails,” which teamed up musicians with physicians and nurses on the front line, and gave a TEDx talk about preventive medicine.

About Colorectal Cancer Screening

In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer, yet it is one of the most preventable types of cancer. It is highly treatable and is often curable when caught early. Even during COVID-19, colorectal cancer screening is essential and should not be delayed. Screening colonoscopy can find growths in the colon called polyps so they can be removed before they turn into colorectal cancer. During the pandemic, patients are urged to not put off needed health care, especially preventive tests. The most common symptom of early colon and rectal cancers is NO symptom, so it is important to get screened. No matter what your age, never ignore new or worrying bowel symptoms. ACG’s message for March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: You can prevent colorectal cancer. Don’t let COVID-19 stop you! Learn more at gi.org/ColonCancer. To find a gastroenterologist near you, visit gi.org/findagi.

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 17,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College's vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management. www.gi.org

Visit the ACG Blog for all news, featured research, and expert insights.

