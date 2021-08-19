Newswise — To address equity in Open Access publishing and promote important global research, publication fees for Immediate Open Access under CC-BY license in Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP) are automatically waived for corresponding authors based in eligible developing countries. This includes deposit in PubMed Central (PMC) and archive in LOCKSS/CLOCKSS and Portico.

“We are proud to support and disseminate great science from researchers of all backgrounds,” says Rockefeller University Press (RUP) Executive Director Susan King, PhD. “The expansion of our policy to allow access to JCB, JEM, and JGP and now waive Open Access publishing fees for scientists based in developing countries presents more opportunities regardless of funding.”

RUP has been a longtime supporter of Research4Life programs by providing online access to JCB, JEM, and JGP at no charge to over 100 countries, with the goal of providing vital scientific research to the developing world.

Andrea Powell Publisher Coordinator for Research4Life commented, “RUP has always strongly supported the development objectives of Research4Life, and now that attention is shifting across the scholarly communication ecosystem to the challenge of ensuring an equitable transition to Open Access, it’s great to see this support for authors from our user institutions. If we are removing barriers to access, it’s just as important to remove barriers to publishing opportunity, whatever business model the publisher adopts.”

The expanded policy comes as RUP actively explores Read-and-Publish Agreements for a sustainable framework and to provide the following benefits to researchers at participating institutions:

Unlimited access to all content published in RUP’s three hybrid journals—Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP)—immediately after publication.

Research articles by corresponding authors based at participating institutions are published immediate open access under a CC-BY license, directly deposited to PubMed Central (PMC) and subsequently to Europe PMC, and archived in LOCKSS/CLOCKSS and Portico.

100% coverage of research article publication fees for authors within the institution, with no limit to the number of articles that may be published immediate open access.

Max Planck Digital Library (MPDL) signed an unlimited Read-and-Publish Transformative Agreement with RUP on behalf of the Max Planck Society. The agreement, which benefits researchers at 86 Max Planck Institutes, runs from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

RUP was the first US-based university press to sign a transitional agreement with research and education not-for-profit Jisc, which negotiates OA agreements with publishers on behalf of all UK universities. The two-year pilot agreement runs from March 2020 until February 2022.

Rockefeller University Press (RUP) is committed to quality and integrity in scientific publishing. We use the latest technologies and carry out rigorous peer review, applying the highest standards of novelty, mechanistic insight, data integrity, and general interest to fulfil our mission of publishing excellent science. RUP publishes Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP), and co-publishes Life Science Alliance (LSA). RUP’s nonprofit journals were established by the research community, and editorial decisions and policies continue to be driven by scientists who actively contribute to their fields, appreciate the value of peer review, and desire a better publication experience for all. Based in New York City, RUP is a department of The Rockefeller University, a leading biomedical research university dedicated to conducting innovative, high-quality research to improve the understanding of life for the benefit of humanity.