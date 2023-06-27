June 27, 2023

Newswise — ANN ARBOR, Michigan — The National Cancer Institute has awarded the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center a grant worth $37 million over five years. At the same time, the center’s designation as a “comprehensive cancer center” was renewed.

The grant is a renewal of the Rogel Cancer Center’s support grant, provided as part of the NCI’s cancer centers program. Rogel first received NCI designation in 1988 and was designated comprehensive just three years later. The new grant provides funding through 2028, extending Rogel to 40 consecutive years of funding. The $37 million represents a 10% increase over the previous support grant.

“We are thrilled that the National Cancer Institute reviewers recognized the Rogel Cancer Center’s distinguished history of scientific excellence, collaboration and impact. I’m grateful to all our faculty, staff and trainees who are pursuing innovative ideas and making a difference for cancer patients and survivors, their families and those at risk of cancer. This cancer center support grant renewal will enable us to do even more to reduce the burden of cancer throughout Michigan and beyond,” said Eric Fearon, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Rogel Cancer Center.

The Rogel Cancer Center submitted a 2,300-page grant renewal to the NCI in May 2022 and underwent a rigorous full-day site visit by reviewers in the fall.

The grant supports six research programs in basic science, clinical and translational research, and population sciences. It also provides funding for 13 shared resources, two developing shared resources, clinical trials oversight, educational programs, a plan to enhance the diversity of the scientific workforce and community outreach efforts.

Reviewers cited major strengths in leadership, collaboration and a strong research environment, noting innovative research that is producing significant discoveries.

“Under the superb leadership of the Center Director, Dr. Eric Fearon, the Rogel continues to be highly productive in cancer research relevant to its catchment area and the nation,” reviewers wrote. “Rogel is a center on the rise with significant research accomplishments, innovative

technology/drug development and evident translation of their findings to the catchment area and

beyond.”

To earn the designation of “comprehensive cancer center,” an institution must participate in basic, clinical, and prevention and control research, with strong interactions among those areas. A center must also provide public information, education and outreach programs. New this year, centers must showcase their plans to support a more diverse workforce, including hiring, leadership and developing the next generation of cancer researchers and providers.

The Rogel Cancer Center is one of two comprehensive cancer centers in Michigan and one of 53 across the country. Rogel is consistently named the No. 1 cancer program in Michigan, and among the best nationwide in the U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings.

Funding: National Cancer Institute grant P30CA046592

