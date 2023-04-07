Newswise — The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) announced that the 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting will feature an exclusive Fireside Chat with Roger Goodell, Commissioner, National Football League.

Goodell will join a prestigious group of professionals during the Opening Session of the meeting Friday, April 21, to discuss "Concussion in Sports: What Every Neurosurgeon Should Know."

The Fireside Chat will feature Allen K. Sills, MD, FAANS, Chief Medical Officer, National Football League and Margot Putukian, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Major League Soccer. The chat will be moderated by Ann Stroink, MD, FAANS, AANS President, and Dr. Sills.

Roger Goodell became the eighth chief executive of the National Football League after a 24-year history with the league, holding numerous football and business operations roles prior to being elected commissioner. Commissioner Goodell's priorities have focused on improving all aspects of the game for fans, players and the clubs. Under Commissioner Goodell's leadership, the NFL has focused on improvements to player health and safety, benefits for retired players, the league's personal conduct policy, diversity in hiring practices, stadium development, fan experience, international development, officiating and rules changes, among others. These enhancements have increased the quality, safety and enjoyment of the game.

The 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting takes place April 21 - 24 in Los Angeles where innovative speakers and community sessions examine new literature, controversies and technology in a focused setting to connect, collaborate and generate new ideas.

About the 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting:

From April 21-24, 2023, in in Los Angeles, California, neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals will join together for the 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting. The annual meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations scheduled for the 2023 event represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery.

For more information, visit www.aans.org/Meetings.

About the AANS:

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.