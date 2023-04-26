Different fates of neural stem/progenitor cells (NSPCs) and their progeny are determined by the gene regulatory network, where a chromatin-remodeling complex affects synergy with other regulators. Here, we review recent research progress indicating that the BRG1/BRM-associated factor (BAF) complex plays an important role in NSPCs during neural development and neural developmental disorders. Several studies based on animal models have shown that mutations in the BAF complex may cause abnormal neural differentiation, which can also lead to various diseases in humans. We discussed BAF complex subunits and their main characteristics in NSPCs. With advances in studies of human pluripotent stem cells and the feasibility of driving their differentiation into NSPCs, we can now investigate the role of the BAF complex in regulating the balance between self-renewal and differentiation of NSPCs. Considering recent progress in these research areas, we suggest that three approaches should be used in investigations in the near future. Sequencing of whole human exome and genome-wide asso ciation studies suggest that mutations in the subunits of the BAF complex are related to neurodevelopmental disorders. More insight into the mechanism of BAF complex regulation in NSPCs during neural cell fate decisions and neuro development may help in exploiting new methods for clinical applications.