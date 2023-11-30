Newswise — The Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan will host more than 500 MBA students and business leaders from around the country on Feb. 9-10, 2024 for the annual ClimateCAP summit. Students will learn about the business implications and risks of climate change and what promising innovation and entrepreneurship opportunities are emerging.

“Sustainability in Motion” is the theme of the two-day conference, which sold out in three hours. It will cover topics such as the future of mobility, the greenwashing dilemma, regenerative food systems, and much more. Attendees will explore solutions for a more sustainable and equitable business ecosystem.

“We’re delighted that our students will host this year’s ClimateCAP summit,” said Sharon Matusik, Edward J. Frey Dean. “Climate change presents one of the most pressing challenges of our time, and through rigorous research, educational initiatives, and events like this summit, we're striving to become part of the solution, contributing to building a healthier, more resilient world.”

The goal of the highly-anticipated event is to provide future business leaders with the knowledge and skills they will need to anticipate and manage climate risks and opportunities throughout their careers.



“My generation and generations to come will have to reckon with the havoc and destruction that climate change has and will bring,” said Nick Rojas, a third-year MBA/MS student at U-M’s Erb Institute. “This unprecedented challenge also provides an opportunity for us to create not just a more environmentally sustainable, but an economically and socially just society as well. The private sector can and must be part of the solution–in concert with all stakeholders. Preparing the business leaders of tomorrow for this challenge is essential, and we see this summit as a crucial part of that journey.”

Sustainability in Motion captures the energy and enthusiasm needed to solve the climate crisis as we approach the midpoint of the decade. Recent legislative wins like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act have laid the policy foundation to spur private investment in scaling new technologies required to meet our ambitious decarbonization targets.

“Now we have to capitalize on that momentum and explore meaningful, tangible pathways for MBAs at leading institutions to join the fight,” said Rojas.

For more information, visit climatecap.org.

About Michigan Ross

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a diverse learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business mission is building a better world through business. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improves business and society.



Michigan Ross is consistently ranked among the world's leading business schools. Academic degree programs include the Bachelor of Business Administration, Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA (Online and Weekend formats), Executive MBA, Global MBA, Master of Accounting, Master of Business Analytics, Master of Management, Master of Supply Chain Management, and PhD. In addition, the school delivers programs for individuals and custom executive education programs targeting general management, leadership development, and strategic human resource management. For more information, visit MichiganRoss.umich.edu.