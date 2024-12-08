Newswise — BUFFALO, N.Y. — The results of two important lymphoma studies led by experts at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will be presented during oral abstract sessions this morning at the 66th annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego, California. Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that causes white blood cells called lymphocytes to grow out of control and behave abnormally.

Abstract 525: Improved survival in patients with transformed follicular lymphoma after CAR T-cell therapy

After receiving chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting CD19, a protein found on the surface of lymphoma cells, patients with relapsed or treatment-resistant transformed follicular lymphoma (tFL) had significantly better three-year overall survival and progression-free survival than patients newly diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (dnDLBCL) who received the same therapy. That’s the conclusion of a retrospective study led by Matthew Cortese, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Oncology in the departments of Medicine and Cancer Genetics & Genomics at Roswell Park. The research team also reports that CAR T-cell therapy appeared to overcome the poor outcomes associated with “double-hit” transformed follicular lymphoma, a rare and aggressive subtype.

Prior to this study, outcomes were largely unknown for patients with transformed follicular lymphoma who received CAR T-cell therapy. While the clinical trial data analyzed by the research team included outcomes in patients with transformed follicular lymphoma or newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after CAR T-cell therapy, those trials had merged data from both groups and analyzed them together. Dr. Cortese and his colleagues teased out and analyzed the data that were specific to transformed follicular lymphoma, creating a clearer picture of how tFL patients respond to CAR T-cell therapy.

“Our large multi-center study has revealed that cellular therapy results in demonstrably better outcomes for patients with transformed follicular lymphoma compared with patients with DLBCL,” says Dr. Cortese. “The next steps will be to dive deeper into this question and try to explain why this significant difference exists, and to use these insights to develop better treatments for patients.”

The clinical trials enrolled 691 patients treated at 14 centers across the U.S. between 2015 and 2024, with median follow-up at 29.3 months. The retrospective study is the largest of its kind involving patients with transformed follicular lymphoma who were treated in the U.S.

Presentation details: Abstract 525, Clinical Outcomes of Transformed Follicular Lymphoma with CAR T-Cell Therapy: A US Multicenter Real-World Analysis, presented by Matthew Cortese, MD, MPH — Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. PST, San Diego Conference Center

Abstract 462: New treatment approach shows promising antitumor activity and manageable safety

Children, adolescents and young adults with low-risk classic Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) who are slow to respond to initial chemotherapy (slow early response) are at greater risk of relapse compared with those who experience rapid early response. Kara Kelly, MD, Chair of Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, is senior author of a study evaluating a hopeful new treatment approach for those patients. The results will be delivered in an oral abstract during a session on Potentially Practice-Changing Trials in Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The study provides updated results for the clinical trial KEYNOTE-667 (NCT03507144), testing a combination therapy administered in the consolidation phase of treatment in cHL patients who were identified as having slow early response to front-line chemotherapy. Consolidation occurs after initial treatment and is designed to destroy any remaining cancer cells. The combination therapy includes the immunotherapy pembrolizumab (brand name Keytruda); AVD, a chemotherapy “cocktail” of doxorubicin, vinblastine and dacarbazine; and radiotherapy in selected patients.

“Current strategies typically use intensive chemotherapy regimens and higher doses of radiation therapy in patients with a slow early response to ABVD chemotherapy,” notes Dr. Kelly. “The inclusion of the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab with standard chemotherapy and reduced doses of radiation therapy may help limit the acute and long-term toxicities while reducing relapse risk — especially important goals in young patients with Hodgkin lymphoma.”

Of 78 patients with low-risk cHL who enrolled in the clinical trial, 10 were identified as having slow early response following front-line chemotherapy and received the consolidation therapy under evaluation. At a median of 19.9 months after treatment, all 10 had responded to treatment, including five who had a complete response. Investigators found that the approach “continued to demonstrate promising anti-tumor activity and manageable safety” and called for further studies to evaluate the strategy as a treatment option for patients with low-risk cHL and slow early response.

Presentation details: Abstract 462, Pembrolizumab in Children, Adolescents, and Young Adults with Low-Risk Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL) and Slow Early Response to Front-Line Chemotherapy: Updated Results from the Phase 2 Keynote-667 Study, presented by Lisa Giulino Roth, MD, of Weill Cornell Medicine; senior author: Kara Kelly, MD, Professor of Oncology and the Waldemar J. Kaminski Endowed Chair of Pediatrics, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center — Sunday, Dec. 8, 10:45 a.m. PST, San Diego Conference Center

###

From the world’s first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected].