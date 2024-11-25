Collaboration with UB School of Nursing equips nurses for careers in oncology

Program will recruit diverse nurses to build an inclusive research community

Trainees get personalized mentorship and hands-on oncology research experience

Newswise — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, in partnership with the University at Buffalo (UB) School of Nursing, has received a five-year, $2.11 million Institutional Clinical Scientist Awards (K12) grant from the National Cancer Institute to establish a training program for nurse-scientists focused around clinical translational research. The Roswell Park/University at Buffalo Oncology Nurse Scientist Training Program will support two to three nurses with a PhD or equivalent degree each year, offering two years of highly personalized and advanced research training — the first such program offering advanced training in oncology research.

Designed by senior leaders in immunology and nursing at Roswell Park, the program aims to build a diverse cadre of expert nurse-scientists by attracting and recruiting nurses, including those from underrepresented groups, to cancer research. Supported by a dedicated team of mentors from Roswell Park and UB’s School of Nursing, trainees will gain the knowledge and experience needed to launch independent research careers that address critical issues in cancer care and health equity, leading to groundbreaking studies that enhance treatment outcomes, quality of life, and survivorship for cancer patients. The goal is to train highly skilled nurse researchers ready to step into leadership positions at comprehensive cancer centers, medical schools and universities across the country.

“Doctorate-trained nurse-scientists bring an invaluable perspective to cancer research, bridging the gap between patient care and scientific discovery,” says Elizabeth Repasky, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Oncology and The Dr. Lawrence J. Minet Endowed Chair in Immunology at Roswell Park.

“With this program, we’re not only addressing a significant shortage of oncology nurse-scientists, but we’re also positioning these researchers to become future leaders in academic and clinical settings,” adds Suzanne Dickerson, PhD, RN, Professor and Associate Dean of the Research Doctoral Program at the UB School of Nursing.

The Roswell Park/University at Buffalo Oncology Nurse Scientist Training Program funded through this new grant will provide unique opportunities for nurse-scientists to gain hands-on experience in translational oncology research while benefiting from mentorship by some of the nation’s leading cancer researchers. Trainees will have the flexibility to tailor their education through a combination of laboratory and clinical research experiences, such as in cancer immunotherapy, and the option to pursue a master’s degree in cancer sciences.

“This $2.1 million investment in nurse-scientists will grow and diversify our region’s skilled oncology workforce, and improve outcomes for patients,” says Congressman Tim Kennedy (NY-26). “With first-in-the-nation partnerships such as this, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will continue to lead the country in comprehensive patient care and innovative treatments.”

“This grant is about opening doors and creating opportunities for talented nurse-scientists,” says Andrew Storer, PhD, DNP, RN, NP-C, FAANP, Roswell Park Chief Nursing Officer, who will also serve as Associate Director of the program. “More than just a training program, it’s an investment in the future of cancer care. By actively recruiting nurses from diverse backgrounds, we’re building a more inclusive research community that reflects the patients we serve and enhances the impact of oncology research.”

This initiative reflects Roswell Park’s continued commitment to enhance the education of faculty, trainees, and staff, supported by its National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center designation and its history of groundbreaking research that has shaped how cancer is detected, treated and prevented.

###

From the world’s first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centerand the Roswell Park Care Network, visit www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected].