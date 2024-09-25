“Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.” —John F. Kennedy

Newswise — As nurse educators, we understand the importance of preparing new members of our profession to serve as expert caregivers, system innovators, and patient advocates. To thrive in these roles, nurses must develop as leaders in clinical settings, in boardrooms, and in all places where nurses impact healthcare, counsel patients, and shape policy. Building leadership capacity is essential to ensuring that nurses are contributing at the highest level and seizing every opportunity to safeguard patients, families, and the communities we serve.

Leadership development is a lifelong pursuit and a goal we must prioritize as academic nursing professionals. Keeping current with contemporary expectations for today’s leaders is key. On September 15, a national study on effective leadership in higher education was released, titled 2024 Competencies for the College Presidency. This survey of more than 700 college and university presidents identifies the leadership traits necessary to succeed in today’s challenging and political higher education landscape. The study was conducted by the firm Academic Search in partnership with the American Academic Leadership Institute, American Association of State Colleges and Universities, and the Council of Independent Colleges.

Chief among the findings were the seven competencies identified as key for effective leadership, including:

Building Trust

Demonstrating Resilience

Communicating Effectively and Authentically

Crafting a Cabinet and Building a Team

Exhibiting Self-Awareness and Emotional Intelligence

Leading with Courage

Understanding Data and Managing Resources

The top three leadership qualities most frequently rated as very relevant for today’s top higher education leader included:

Behaving in a way that is trustworthy, consistent, and accountable

Demonstrating resilience and an ability to cope with adversity

Communicating effectively in formal and informal settings

Though the focus of this study was on college and university presidents, the findings are clearly relevant to all of us in academic nursing who are working to grow as leaders to enhance our effectiveness and impact.

To assist in meeting your personal and professional development goals, AACN offers a full complement of leadership enrichment programs. Under the umbrella of AACN LEADS, programs are available to meet the needs of aspiring, early career, and experienced nurse educators. Current offerings include:

In addition, AACN’s webinar and conference programming features a strong focus on leadership development, including opportunities to connect with our community of engaged nurse leaders. We hope you can join us next month at the Academic Nursing Leadership Conference in Washington, DC to take the next step in your leadership formation. AACN strives to be your ally and champion in our work to lead change and advocate for excellence in nursing education.



About AACN's Rounds with Leadership

The AACN Rounds with Leadership is a monthly forum for AACN’s Board Chair and President/CEO to offer commentary on issues and trends impacting academic nursing.