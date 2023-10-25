Newswise — “One day we must come to see that peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but that it is a means by which we arrive at that goal. We must pursue peaceful ends through peaceful means.” - Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

AACN unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism, violence, and discrimination. The war in Israel has resulted in a wave of antisemitic and anti-Muslim acts of aggression in the United States and across the globe, which cannot be tolerated. As this humanitarian crisis unfolds, we stand with those experiencing loss, grief, and uncertainty and add our voice to those calling for peace and unity.

During this time of devastating violence, members of the academic nursing community may be experiencing grief, hate, and discrimination. AACN wants to thank nurse leaders for the support and resources they are providing to students, faculty, and staff to support their physical and mental well-being. AACN will continue to denounce acts of violence and discrimination against any diverse community as we uphold our core values of diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and justice.

We also must use our voices to secure protection for the nurses and other health professionals now in harm’s way. Our colleagues with the International Council of Nurses have joined with the World Health Professions Alliance in calling for all parties in the Israel and Gaza conflict to respect and protect access to healthcare, while ensuring the safety of civilians and health workers. AACN supports the call issued by these organizations that “the ill-treatment and killing of civilians is prohibited, and the sick and wounded must be cared for.”

AACN encourages respect, compassion, and caring for all, with the understanding that we are all connected through a shared humanity.

About AACN's Rounds with Leadership

The AACN Rounds with Leadership is a monthly forum for AACN’s Board Chair and President/CEO to offer commentary on issues and trends impacting academic nursing.