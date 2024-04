Newswise — Article title: Habitually wearing high heels may improve user walking economy in any footwear



Authors: Owen N. Beck, Jordyn N. Schroeder, Gregory S. Sawicki



From the authors: “Habitually wearing high-heeled footwear structurally remodels leg muscle tendons and improves user walking economy, regardless of worn attire.”



This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.