Newswise — OAK BROOK, Ill. (January 30, 2023) – Radiology, the flagship journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and the leading journal in the field of medical imaging, will feature special centennial content this year in connection with the publication’s 100th anniversary. Each issue will highlight Radiology’s distinctive legacy of bringing exceptional and practical science to its readers to improve patient care.

“Radiology’s centennial is an opportunity to contemplate the history of the development of clinical imaging and biomedical science, as captured in the pages of a journal,” said editor Linda Moy, M.D. “Reflecting on this history will allow radiologists to recognize that our field has survived and thrived in the face of unprecedented times.”

Published regularly by RSNA since 1923, Radiology has long been recognized as the authoritative reference in the field of radiology. Each month the journal publishes a comprehensive collection of peer-reviewed original research, authoritative reviews, commentary and expert opinion on new techniques and technologies.

“The centennial anniversary is a testament to the significance of the journal and to the countless contributors for bringing the most up-to-date, clinically relevant and highest quality research to the entire radiology and medical imaging community,” said Jeffrey S. Klein, M.D., RSNA Board Liaison for Publications and Communications. “On behalf of the RSNA Board of Directors, congratulations on one hundred years of accomplishment. Our enduring legacy of bringing cutting-edge and impactful research will continue to help improve human health.”

“It is a remarkable time to be the editor of the flagship journal of medical imaging,” Dr. Moy said. “I am committed to cementing Radiology’s stature as the authoritative source for timely evidence-based research and education.”

Each of the 12 centennial issues will focus on either a specific theme or a radiologic subspeciality. Each issue will feature two editorials and two review articles focused on that month’s theme or subspecialty.

“The feature that I am most excited about is that each issue has a guest editor who is a luminary in our field,” Dr. Moy said. “They look into their crystal ball to predict the future of their subspecialties. As leaders in medical imaging, they realize that we have arrived at a time of transformation for medical imaging where disruptive innovation driven by technology and the reorganization of patient care delivery. These authors offer advice on how radiologists can stay agile, rather than be reactionary to outside forces.”

The January issue features a special note from Dr. Moy, including a list of the top 20 most influential papers published in Radiology. The issue also includes the top covers of the centennial, highlighting the stunning visual impact of the medical imaging through the years.

For the issue, the editorial team also curated state-of-the-art reviews and cutting-edge research articles to highlight the significant technologic advances in the field of medical imaging and potential for the future.

In “Radiology 2040,” Drs. James Brink and Hedvig Hricak outline their predictions for the field and the steps that need to be taken to keep radiology thriving in the years to come. “Radiologists will carry on shaping our own destiny just as we have for the past 100 years, since the first innovations of our specialty were set to print in Radiology,” they conclude.

The February issue will focus on thoracic imaging. Highlights include “Top Ten Developments and Future Trends in Thoracic Radiology” and top 10 cited thoracic imaging articles. The issue will also feature “Current and Emerging Knowledge in COVID-19.”

Future issues will focus on breast imaging, gastrointestinal and cardiac imaging, among others.

Beyond the special centennial content, Dr. Moy has a few other changes slated for the journal, which recently transitioned to an all-digital format.

“The pace of medical publishing has quickened,” she said. “Everyone wants to hear about breaking news. Authors wish to have rapid online publication of their articles. Also, our readership has a variety of ways to consume health information. We will enhance our digital transformation with engaging interactive, multimedia content. Delivering complex research in a digestible and customizable multimedia format will ensure that Radiology is the go-to, most trusted source for medical imaging.”

Dr. Moy also plans to extend Radiology’s global reach to maintain its distinction in an evolving publications landscape and to diversify the editorial board to more closely reflect the diversity of the journal’s contributors and readers.

“One of my initiatives is to promote and address diversity, equity and inclusion within the journal,” she said. “I will focus on mitigating the disparities and identifying opportunities for change.

As Radiology celebrates its 100th birthday, its impact continues to grow. In 2022, the journal nearly tripled its impact factor to 29.1, making it the top cited journal in the field. As technology advances and the health care system evolves, Radiology will continue to provide the research, education and context for its readers to confidently navigate the new medical landscape.

“The next century will bring even more innovative technologies and revolutionize health care,” Dr. Moy said. “Radiologists must work together to strengthen the radiology community’s global foundation and provide better care to our patients. Radiology is the ideal platform to bolster this mission.”

In 2023, Radiology is celebrating its 100th anniversary with 12 centennial issues, highlighting Radiology's legacy of publishing exceptional and practical science to improve patient care.

Radiology is edited by Linda Moy, M.D., New York University, New York, N.Y., and owned and published by the Radiological Society of North America, Inc. (https://pubs.rsna.org/journal/radiology)

RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and related scientists promoting excellence in patient care and health care delivery through education, research, and technologic innovation. The Society is based in Oak Brook, Illinois. (RSNA.org)

For patient-friendly information on medical imaging, visit RadiologyInfo.org.