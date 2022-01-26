Newswise — OAK BROOK, Ill. (January 26, 2022) As artificial intelligence (AI) applications are integrated into clinical practice, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) has created a comprehensive program for radiologists to learn how to incorporate AI into the radiology workflow. The RSNA Imaging AI Certificate program is the first-ever, radiology-specific imaging AI program with a case-based curriculum that blends learning with practical application. The six-module program launches today.

Developed as a case-based curriculum that blends on-demand learning with practical application, the RSNA Imaging AI Certificate program provides essential education and delivers a pathway for all radiologists—even those who don’t consider themselves tech-savvy—to learn how to efficiently evaluate and use AI to improve everyday practice or accelerate their academic careers.

“This is a one-of-a-kind program designed to introduce you to AI in radiology,” said Matthew B. Morgan, M.D., program director and associate professor and director of informatics and quality improvement in breast imaging at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. “Short, easy-to-watch videos and relevant, engaging hands-on activities will prepare you to be an active participant rather than a passive observer, as this new technology unfolds in our specialty. You owe it to yourself to get educated on this important topic.”

The interactive design of the RSNA Imaging AI Certificate program will provide radiologists with the opportunity to learn via on-demand videos tailored to their schedules. Modules featuring expert instructors consist of videos designed to help course participants implement, monitor and use AI algorithms in clinical practice. Independent hands-on exercises will give participants the opportunity to apply what they have learned.

“The RSNA Imaging AI Certificate program’s unique design allows radiologists to develop this skill set,” said Linda Moy, M.D., program director and professor of radiology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City. “The content is focused on the mainstream radiologist who wants to be more involved in implementing AI algorithms in their practice. Overall, this certificate will be helpful for all radiologists, because it will increase their level of comfort and understanding of these AI applications.”

According to Dr. Moy, the goal of the program is to offer radiologists an ongoing tool and resource.

“This certification program will allow radiologists to develop realistic expectations of how AI software may change their clinical workflow,” she said. “Radiologists want to gain this knowledge to help with their career development, either in their current or future job roles.”

The RSNA Imaging AI Certificate signifies the ability to understand AI algorithm development and illustrate issues with AI algorithms within clinical practice. As the program progresses, RSNA plans to offer additional certificate levels allowing professionals to continue their education in imaging AI.

For more information, visit RSNA.org/AI-certificate.

