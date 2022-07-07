Newswise — OAK BROOK, Ill. (July 7, 2022) — The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) has announced “Building Connections Across the Americas: Addressing Access to Radiology”—a new program to cultivate global partnerships and improve health equity, access, safety and patient care in South, Central and North America.

“This program exemplifies RSNA’s position as an organization that fosters cooperation among Latin American radiological societies, contributing to increasing the research, teaching and understanding of how new technologies will impact our practice and the way we take care of our patients,” said Guillermo Elizondo-Riojas, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the RSNA Committee on International Radiology Education (CIRE).

The “Building Connections Across the Americas: Addressing Access to Radiology” program, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), will convene thought leaders through three events between 2022 and 2023: in North America at the RSNA 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting (RSNA 2022) in Chicago, in South America at the RSNA Global Learning Center (GLC) site in Ecuador, and in Brazil, during Jornada Paulista de Radiologia (JPR), hosted by the Sociedade Paulista de Radiologia e Diagnóstico por Imagem (SPR).

The aim of the series is to discuss the major challenges in each area and find sustainable solutions. Leading radiologists, physicists, diplomats, educators, hospital administrators and industry personnel from all over the world will participate as both audience members and key collaborators.

The first event, to be held at RSNA 2022 at McCormick Place Chicago on November 30, 2022, will consist of a half-day seminar focusing on issues of health care access, equity, and radiation safety throughout the Americas. The event program will be shared closer to the date of the session.

For the second event, RSNA will host an invited training session for regional radiology department chairs, hospital administrators and industry in collaboration with the GLC site at Hospital Metropolitano in Quito, Ecuador.

Introduced in 2019, RSNA’s GLC program aims to improve radiology education and patient care around the world. RSNA partners with established radiology departments based in low- or middle-income countries with the goal that the GLCs become regional hubs for excellence in radiology education.

The third event will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, in conjunction with JPR 2023.

The three phases of the program seek to build capacity and address deficiencies and barriers in radiology education and practice across the Americas, as well as promote the application of peaceful use standards for improved patient care. The networking opportunities provided will foster relationships between government health representatives and radiology practitioners in the region.

RSNA hopes this series will assist in creating strategy for medical imaging professionals and stakeholders across the Americas to collaborate and create best practices for radiologic patient care.

“During times when connectivity and collaborative partnerships are more important than ever for the practice of radiology, RSNA is taking this opportunity to build long lasting and solid bridges between institutions, industry and radiologists across the Americas, said Juliana Bueno, M.D., chair of the GLC subcommittee of CIRE. “This program is an excellent opportunity for radiologists around the world to learn about the efforts our organization has in place to build connections and bring resources closer to where they are needed.”

