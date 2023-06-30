Newswise — OAK BROOK, Ill. (June 28, 2023) – The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) announced today that its leading medical imaging research journal, Radiology, maintains the largest impact factor in its category. In addition, RSNA’s subspecialty journals, Radiology: Artificial Intelligence, Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging and Radiology: Imaging Cancer have achieved impact factors for the first time, and RadioGraphics continues to excel, according to the newly released 2023 update to the Clarivate Analytics Journal Citation Reports. Impact factor measures the relevance and influence of academic journals based on citation data.

Launched in 2019, the subspecialty journals are published bimonthly, exclusively online, and cover the topics of machine learning/artificial intelligence applications and developments in medical imaging, imaging related to the heart and chest, and cancer imaging.

Radiology: Artificial Intelligence, edited by Charles E. Kahn Jr., M.D., had an especially noteworthy debut, with an impact factor of 9.8 with 1,483 citations. The journal highlights the emerging applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence in the field of imaging across multiple disciplines and is part of RSNA’s commitment to the ethical application of artificial intelligence in medical imaging.

“Radiology: Artificial Intelligence aims to publish novel applications of AI to improve radiological diagnosis, streamline radiology workflow and improve patient outcomes,” Dr. Kahn said. “This strong impact factor reflects the relevance of the research and education we publish and RSNA’s leadership in this area. Early on, RSNA recognized the need for a journal dedicated to providing outstanding peer-reviewed content focused on AI. As the technologies evolve, Radiology: Artificial Intelligence will continue to be the trusted source for high-quality research and education designed to help our readers understand these emerging applications and apply them in their practices.”

Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging, edited by Suhny Abbara, M.D., has an impact factor of 7.0 with 1,380 citations. The journal emphasizes new research and technical developments in imaging that drive cardiothoracic medicine and serves as an invaluable resource for healthcare professionals, providing them with the latest advances, clinical guidelines and evidence-based insights necessary for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment planning.

“This remarkable impact factor is a testament to the exceptional team of authors, reviewers, editors, staff, and other contributors who have dedicated their expertise and knowledge to advance cardiothoracic imaging and contribute to the journal’s unwavering commitment to excellence,” Dr. Abbara said. “The collective efforts of this extraordinary team have resulted in the publication of cutting-edge research, insightful reviews and educational resources that have a direct impact on the clinical practice and outcomes for patients in need.”

Radiology: Imaging Cancer, edited by Gary D. Luker, M.D., has an impact factor of 4.4 with 342 citations. The journal focuses on screening, differential diagnosis and treatment planning across imaging subspecialties, organ systems and modalities and presents an interdisciplinary perspective on cancer imaging.

“I am delighted to learn of Radiology: Imaging Cancer’s impact factor and thank the entire editorial team for their dedication to the journal,” Dr. Luker said. “My aim is for this journal to become a must-read, not only for imaging specialists, but also for people outside the field who want to advance imaging science and research for drug development and precision medicine in cancer. The studies included in the journal foster communication across radiological subspecialties and support collaborations within the broader oncological research and clinical communities.”

RSNA’s leading journals continue to demonstrate impressive impact factors.

The Society’s flagship journal, Radiology, is the world’s foremost journal for new, important and translatable discoveries in medical imaging research and provides meaningful information to medical imaging physicians and scientists aiming to improve health and reduce the burden of disease. It is the most cited journal in its field.

Radiology has an impact factor of 19.7. Radiology was cited 64,735 times and ranks first in impact factor among journals in the Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging category.

Published regularly since 1923, Radiology has long been recognized as the authoritative reference for the most current, clinically relevant and highest quality research in the field of radiology. Each month, the journal publishes peer-reviewed original research, authoritative reviews and expert opinion on new techniques and technologies. Since 2020, the journal has been a leader in publishing medical-imaging focused COVID-19 research, statements and commentary.

“The exceptional research and educational content developed by our authors, as well as the dedication of our excellent reviewers and editorial board, contribute to the success of Radiology,” said Radiology editor Linda Moy, M.D.

RadioGraphics, RSNA’s premier educational journal has an impact factor of 5.5 with 17,226 citations. The popular journal has doubled its impact factor since 2015.

“RadioGraphics aims to publish the best peer-reviewed educational material for imaging professionals,” said Christine ‘Cooky’ Menias, M.D., RadioGraphics editor. “Thank you to the excellent authors, reviewers and editorial board members for expanding the reach of RadioGraphics. This journal impact factor reflects the influence of diagnostic imaging in academic research and clinical practice.”

Launched in 1981, RadioGraphics is one of the leading education journals in diagnostic radiology. Each bimonthly issue features 15 to 20 practice-focused articles spanning the full spectrum of radiologic subspecialties and addressing topics such as diagnostic imaging techniques, imaging features of a disease or group of diseases, radiologic-pathologic correlation, practice policy and quality initiatives, imaging physics, informatics and lifelong learning.

With an emphasis on education presented at RSNA’s annual meeting, RadioGraphics’ primary mission is to publish the best in peer-reviewed educational material for radiologists, trainees, physicists and other radiology professionals.

