Newswise — OAK BROOK, Ill. (July 19, 2022) — The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Research and Education (R&E) Foundation Board of Trustees has announced that they have approved over $4 million in radiology research and education grants this year, achieving a funding rate of 42% of grant applications. Since the R&E Foundation’s inception in 1984, it has awarded over $70 million in grant funding.

“Through the generosity of our donors, the RSNA R&E Foundation is able to seed the future of radiology,” said Vijay M. Rao, M.D., chair of the R&E Foundation Board of Trustees. “The Board of Trustees expresses its deep appreciation for the individuals, practice groups and corporate partners who make this support possible.”

The RSNA R&E Foundation has provided support for more than 1,600 investigators and educators and over 1,700 projects, thanks to donor support. Grant recipients have received 50 additional dollars in subsequent funding from other sources for every dollar funded by the Foundation, making the impact of that funding even greater.

The RSNA R&E Foundation is a critical source of early support for young investigators and educators. This year, the RSNA R&E Foundation will be supporting 91 individuals at 46 institutions.

“Investing in careers and driving scientific innovation are the cornerstones of our Foundation, and the Board of Trustees is honored to support the efforts of these inspiring investigators and educators,” Dr. Rao said. “The funding of grant recipients for over three decades demonstrates the strong and steadfast commitment of the RSNA in supporting innovation and discovery across radiology.”

The Board of Trustees also approved funding for five Research Medical Student Grant applicants. These applicants self-identified as a minority medical student underrepresented in medicine. This initiative—launched in 2020—was created as an entry mechanism for attracting diverse medical students to the specialty and radiology research.

This year, the Foundation launched the new R&E Education Project Award. Five educators will receive funding through the new award, which is designed to recognize and highlight the importance of radiology educators by providing supplemental funding for new or ongoing education initiatives, such as projects that promote innovative teaching methodologies, resources or delivery evaluation mechanisms.

“We are sincerely grateful to all who have invested in our Foundation,” Dr. Rao said. “This investment makes the entire specialty stronger and ensures better outcomes for the patients we serve.”

For more information about the RSNA R&E Foundation and the funded 2022 projects, visit RSNA.org/Foundation.

RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and related scientists promoting excellence in patient care and healthcare delivery through education, research and technologic innovation. The Society is based in Oak Brook, Ill. (RSNA.org)

The mission of the R&E Foundation is to invest in the future of radiology by developing investigators and supporting lifelong innovative research and education. (RSNA.org/Foundation)