Newswise — OAK BROOK, Ill. (June 29, 2022) – The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) announced today that Radiology, the Society’s flagship peer-reviewed journal, sharply increased its impact factor in 2021, according to the newly released 2022 update to the Clarivate Analytics Journal Citation Reports. Impact factor measures the relevance and influence of academic journals based on citation data.

Radiology has a 2021 impact factor of 29.146, up from 11.105 in 2020. The journal’s impact factor has risen steadily since 2015. Radiology was cited 76,068 times in 2021 and ranks first in impact factor among journals in the Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging category.

One of the top-cited journals in the field, Radiology publishes cutting edge and impactful imaging research articles in radiology and medical imaging. Over the past two years, the journal has been a leader in publishing medical-imaging focused COVID-19 research, statements and commentary.

“The high impact factor for Radiology is representative of the fundamental importance of imaging throughout our hospitals and clinics,” said David A. Bluemke, M.D., Ph.D., Radiology editor. “Our journal’s success depends on our author’s outstanding research efforts, made even more challenging during the pandemic.”

Radiology is the world’s foremost journal for new, important and translatable discoveries in medical imaging research and provides meaningful information to medical imaging physicians and scientists aiming to improve health and reduce the burden of disease.

Published regularly since 1923, Radiology has long been recognized as the authoritative reference for the most current, clinically relevant and highest quality research in the field of radiology. Each month, the journal publishes approximately 300 pages of peer-reviewed original research, authoritative reviews, commentary on significant articles, and expert opinion on new techniques and technologies.

“The notable increase in Radiology’s impact factor reflects the central role of medical imaging in patient care,” said Radiology deputy editor Linda Moy, M.D. “The exceptional research and educational content developed by our authors, as well as the dedication of our excellent reviewers and editorial board, contribute to the success of Radiology.”

RadioGraphics, RSNA’s premier educational journal also saw a jump in impact. RadioGraphics increased its impact factor from 5.333 in 2020 to 6.312 in 2021 with 17,881 citations. The popular journal has more than doubled its impact factor since 2015.

“RadioGraphics aims to publish the best peer-reviewed educational material for imaging professionals,” said Christine ‘Cooky’ Menias, M.D., RadioGraphics editor. “Thank you to the excellent authors, reviewers and editorial board members for expanding the reach of RadioGraphics. The steadily rising journal impact factor reflects the influence of diagnostic imaging in academic research and clinical practice.”

Launched in 1981, RadioGraphics is one of the leading education journals in diagnostic radiology. Each bimonthly issue features 15 to 20 practice-focused articles spanning the full spectrum of radiologic subspecialties and addressing topics such as diagnostic imaging techniques, imaging features of a disease or group of diseases, radiologic-pathologic correlation, practice policy and quality initiatives, imaging physics, informatics and lifelong learning.

With an emphasis on education presented at RSNA’s annual meeting, RadioGraphics’ primary mission is to publish the best in peer-reviewed educational material for radiologists, trainees, physicists and other radiology professionals.

A special issue—a monograph focused on a single subspecialty or on a crossover topic of interest to multiple subspecialties—is published each October.

###

RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and related scientists promoting excellence in patient care and health care delivery through education, research and technologic innovation. The Society is based in Oak Brook, Ill. (RSNA.org)