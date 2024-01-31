RUDN University agronomists have figured out how to increase the content of iodine and selenium necessary for humans in fenugreek. Fenugreek is used as a medicinal raw material and also for making seasonings. The results were published in Agriculture.

Newswise — Lack of microelements is a common cause of disease. To combat it, biofortification is used. In cultivated plants, the level of substances necessary for humans is artificially increased. For example, the functioning of the thyroid gland requires both iodine and selenium. Selenium deficiency will negate the beneficial effects of, for example, iodized salt. Therefore, agronomists are looking for a way to increase the selenium and iodine content of edible plants. RUDN University agronomists tested one of the options for biofortification of fenugreek, in which it is grown under lamps with blue light.

“Iodine is a component of the two main thyroid hormones, and selenium is present in enzymes that protect it. Because of this close relationship, selenium deficiency often compromises the beneficial effects of iodization. Therefore, it is important to simultaneously obtain selenium and iodine from food. We decided to test the hypothesis that feeding them under blue light conditions can improve the biochemical qualities of plants using fenugreek as an example. The accumulation of selenium and iodine in plant tissues will help to obtain a biofortified crop,” Meisam Zargar, Doctor of Agricultural Sciences, Associate Professor of the RUDN University Agrobiotechnological Department said.

For the experiment, agronomists planted fenugreek seeds and, after the first four leaves appeared, treated the plants with fertilizers containing iodine and selenium in different concentrations. Some plants were additionally illuminated with blue light. After the end of the experiment, RUDN University agronomists measured the content of various substances in the edible parts of the plant.

Blue light and feeding with two milligrams of iodine per liter increased the content of phenol, protein, vitamin C, and iron. The content of iodine itself in the edible parts of fenugreek increased regardless of blue light. The combination of blue light and four milligrams of selenium per liter increased levels of nitrogen, iron, phosphorus, and magnesium. The same combination turned out to be the best for the accumulation of selenium in plants. Combined feeding with iodine and selenium increased the accumulation of flavonoids, carbohydrates, protein, and vitamin C. As a result, to simultaneously increase the level of iodine and selenium in plants, agronomists recommended combining feeding with iodine and selenium under blue light conditions.

“The best conditions for selenium accumulation were a combination of blue light and 4 mg of selenium. In general, to achieve this goal, it is recommended to use iodine and selenium under blue light,” Meisam Zargar, Doctor of Agricultural Sciences, Associate Professor of the RUDN University Agrobiotechnological Department said.