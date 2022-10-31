RUDN biologists have shown the effectiveness of nano-fertilizers, solutions with metal-based nanoparticles necessary for plant growth. Unlike traditional fertilizers, they are easily absorbed by plants and do not pollute the environment. The results are published in Agronomy.

Newswise — The yield of agricultural crops depends on fertilizers, which supply the plants with the necessary elements. Most often, compounds of these elements are used in the form of soluble salts - they are considered bioavailable. The negative side of such fertilizers is leaching. Dissolved salts get not only into plants, but also into groundwater. Another possible option is insoluble fertilizers. They are safer for the environment, but their bioavailability is lower - it is harder for plants to absorb the necessary trace elements in this form. The modern solution are fertilizers based on nanoparticles. Nanoparticle solutions make microelements available to plants and at the same time do not pollute the environment. RUDN University biologists have created 7 types of such nanofertilizers and proved their effectiveness.

“Fertilizers play a crucial role in plant growth and yields. As a rule, soluble salts are used, which are easily absorbed by plants. However, most of these soluble salts leach into water resources. There are also solid forms of fertilizers, but useful trace elements in them are not so available to plants. Perhaps nanoparticles can solve these problems. They provide plants with microelements and at the same time minimize the risks of environmental pollution,” said Meisam Zargar, PhD, Associate Professor of the Agro-Biotechnological Department at RUDN University.

In previous work, a group of biologists synthesized seven types of metal-based nanoparticles: zinc, magnesium, copper, iron, and silver. All these elements are an important part of many biologically active compounds that plants need for life and growth. The only exception is silver - it does not belong to the vital elements for a plant, but nevertheless affects its growth. Wheat and flax seeds were kept for 12 hours in a solution with different concentrations of nanoparticles and then germinated. Biologists monitored how quickly sprouts appear and how large.

Nanosilver lengthened the roots and shoots of flax, but reduced their length in wheat. Despite the fact that the seeds were in contact with the nanoparticle solutions for only 12 hours, a positive effect was observed a week after that. RUDN University biologists concluded that the surface of seeds absorbs nanoparticles, and then they gradually penetrate inside and “embed” in the germination process.

“Our results can be used in agriculture to improve seed germination. Such a significant impact in the early stages of growth will have similar effects in the later stages. Nanoparticles can increase yields. In addition, it will reduce the use of conventional fertilizers. This will contribute to the development of sustainable agriculture. However, nanoparticles still need to be tested on a large scale - in field and greenhouse experiments,” said Maryam Bayat, PhD student at the Agro-Technological Institute of RUDN University.