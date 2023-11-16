A RUDN University physician and colleagues from Kazakhstan were the first to study how fine particulate matter in the air of a working area affects the health of reinforced concrete production workers. Doctors named the most dangerous workshops (concrete mixing, welding, and metalworking), where the number of particles is tens of times higher than the concentration in relatively safe office premises. The authors described how to mitigate the negative impact of working conditions. The results were published in BMC Public Health.

Fine particles with an aerodynamic diameter of up to 2.5 micrometers are a known air pollutant. Doctors and ecologists classify them as a separate group and call them PM2.5, because particles smaller than 10 nanometers are considered gas, and anything larger than 25 micrometers does not easily pass biological barriers. In addition, they settle 10 times slower than even the finest dust. In cities and industries, the concentration of PM2.5 is increased and can cause respiratory diseases. A RUDN doctor and colleagues from Kazakhstan for the first time analyzed the air that reinforced concrete production workers breathe, named the most dangerous positions, and made recommendations.

“There is very little data on air pollution during the production of reinforced concrete products. Because of this, the risk of developing chronic respiratory diseases in this industry has not been studied enough. To fill these gaps, we analyzed exposure to fine particles in typical workplaces throughout the entire production cycle and assessed the risk of respiratory symptoms,” Denis Vinnikov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor of the Department of Biochemistry, RUDN University, said.

Doctors conducted a study at a reinforced concrete products plant in Almaty. The authors chose five locations: concrete mixing, reinforcement, welding, molding shops, and office. In each of the premises, they select several workers and collect samples of the air they breathed during the work shift. To do this, scientists used a cyclone, a small portable device that extracts the desired fraction of suspended particles from the general air dust collected near the nose and mouth. Thus, the device “breathes” the same air as a person. The selected fraction of PM2.5 particles was deposited on a filter, and then its concentration was measured in the laboratory. Workers also completed the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Assessment Tool (CAT score) and underwent spirometry testing.

The highest concentration of PM2.5 particles was found in the concrete mixing shop. Even though the mixing process itself is automated, and workers enter the workshop after the mixture is ready, solid particles do not have time to settle and remain in the air. On average, in this workshop, the concentration of PM2.5 reached 1180 micrograms per cubic meter. In the welding shop - 510 micrograms, and the reinforcement and molding shops - 375 and 245 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively. Office workers inhale an average of 29.5 micrograms, and this does not exceed the established standards even for atmospheric air (in different countries, the maximum permissible concentration in the air of populated areas (not work area air!) is taken to be from 25 to 35 micrograms per cubic meter). The total cumulative dose of particulate matter was associated with CAT scores regardless of smoking status or gender. Based on these data, doctors formulated recommendations.

“Firstly, greater controls are needed - automated welding machines, ventilation, and modern welding technologies. Secondly, it is necessary to more actively use personal protective equipment in the production of reinforced concrete parts. The company’s management should strengthen and monitor regular inspections of workers, especially those employed at the concrete mixing plant, welding, and metalworking,” Denis Vinnikov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor of the Department of Biochemistry, RUDN University, said.